While we all know that we should take our cats to the vet at the first sign of illness, there’s some confusion about how often you should take your cat to the vet for regular checkups. Because cats are less likely to chew our shoes, eat table scraps, and gnaw on furniture, many people assume that cats don’t require the same amount of veterinary attention as dogs. So, how often do you take a cat to the vet? The answer may surprise you. Here’s what you need to know about how often you should be taking your cat to the vet.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO