Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 9 Win

In a weekend that saw some stunning upsets around the NFL, the New York Giants' win over the Las Vegas Raiders might be the most surprising of them all.

That's because one look at the game's stats that show the Raiders having outgained the Giants in net yards (403-235), net passing yards ((286-96), and first downs (24-16), without knowing the score, it would be too easy to assume the Raiders pulled off the win.

Ah, but such was not the case, as the Giants did what they needed to when the time called for it. No, it wasn't perfect--very few games are. But it was a gritty win that the Giants toughed out and one in which the number of things they did right far outweighed the number they did wrong.

Let's look at some of the snap counts and stats from the win and what they reveal.

Offense: 56 total snaps

The biggest thing that stands out in this week's snap counts is that both Giants' tight ends (Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph) had heavier than usual workloads than the receivers.

Engram logged 46 snaps (82 percent), making him the most highly deployed member of the offense after the offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones (all of whom took 100 percent of the snaps). Rudolph took 31 snaps (55 percent), the same number of snaps as Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton. Thus, it's probably fair to say the Giants used a lot of 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) this week.

For further proof of the Giants going heavy, reserve tackle Korey Cunningham received 13 snaps (23 percent) as a tackle eligible, which gave the Giants some 13-personnel looks (one back, three tight ends). The strategy worked as the Giants beat up on the league's 29th ranked run defense to the tune of 149 yards on 31 carries.

Speaking of heavy personnel, fullback Cullen Gillaspia doubled his 2021 season snap total on offense by playing in two offensive plays. Both times, the Giants went with two running backs and three tight ends (23-personnel) in a different look for the offense.

Some wondered if Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, who played 31 snaps (55 percent), were on pitch counts. With Toney coming off an ankle ailment and then the thumb issue, and with two games in seven days, I wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.

Head coach Joe Judge did little to dispel the theory that Toney wasn't fully healthy.

"Once camp starts, no one’s 100 percent for the duration of the season," he said. "I won’t go specifically into what it is. Obviously, he was medically cleared to go out there and play. I think KT’s a guy that plays through a lot of things. He’s a tough dude. He plays through a lot of things. He doesn’t ever use that as an excuse, and we don’t either."

Judge's words make one wonder if that's why the Giants didn't move Darius Slayton at the trade deadline. Granted, it's not clear if there was any kind of market for him, but if the Giants get all their receivers back fully healthy, it will be interesting to see how the snaps are divided.

The Giants didn't ask tight end Evan Engram to do much in pass blocking this week. Per Pro Football Focus, Engram had zero pass-blocking snaps among his 46 snaps, the first time this season, he was not asked to pass-block.

The Giants' disappointing supplemental draft pick's tenure with the team finally comes to an end.

13 hours ago

The Giants are back on the rise in MMQB's weekly power rankings in what's been a weird type of season.

18 hours ago

Once a player is benched, it doesn't necessarily mean the end of his time with the team.

22 hours ago

No surprise here, but ever since having to carry the workload at running back for Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker has not been on special teams since Week 5, the game in which Barkley was injured.

Defense: 69 Snaps

Is the defense getting better? Sure, you can point to the yardage allowed by the Giants this week (403 net yards), but in a positive development, the Giants did not allow a second-half touchdown for the third consecutive game.

Before the game, outside linebacker Oshane Ximines was announced as a healthy scratch, a move that, quite honestly, didn't come as a surprise given the lack of impact Ximines has made this year.

In his place, the Giants used a combination of rookie Quincy Roche (50 snaps) and Trent Harris (24 snaps, most of those on the strong side). Azeez Ojulari saw 59 snaps.

Overall, however, the pass rush remains sluggish. According to the official gamebook, the Giants managed one sack, that by Roche on the strip-sack and just three quarterback hits. That's not, however, to suggest the Giants go back to Ximines, but rather, the performance by the pass rush continues to underwhelm, making the need to grab a stud pass rusher in next year's draft the top priority.

Newly activated Elerson Smith, who came off injured reserve, only got two snaps this week, both on special teams. That will likely increase in the coming weeks, as remember, Smith hadn't played in a football game since December 2019, and he's going to need to continue shaking off the rust in addition to acclimating to the NFL level after his training camp was wiped out due to injury.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson, who was activated off the PUP list before the Week 8 Monday night game, continues to get slowly worked into the mix. This week, Robinson received seven snaps, most of those coming in the slot.

And speaking of the slot, Darnay Holmes, who looked like he was being phased out of the defense earlier in the year, has begun to pick up steam in terms of his snap counts. This week he played 44 snaps, 34 of those in the slot. While Holmes hasn't come up with an interception or a pass breakup yet, he also hasn't allowed a touchdown in that role.

If you're looking for a "Most Improved Player" candidate for the first half of the season, look no further than cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Those are impressive numbers for a guy who started out looking like another free-agent acquisition bust.

Final Thoughts

The Giants, who defeated Carolina two weeks ago, 25-3, have won consecutive home games for the first time since Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, 2018, against Tampa Bay and Chicago.

The Giants are now 22-11 in games played before a bye, which is the fourth-best mark in the league behind Seattle (27-6), Minnesota (23-10), and the Saints (23-10). The Giants are also 15-10 since 1990 when their opponents are coming off a bye, and the Giants are not.

Join the Giants Country Community

Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .

LockedOn Giants podcast Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.