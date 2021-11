The Emporia City Commission has declared its intent to assist a local business in its continued relocation efforts. During its recent action session Wednesday afternoon, the commission unanimously approved a resolution stating its intent to issue $14 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds to be used for the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new commercial food processing facility for Fannestil Meats. City Attorney Christina Montgomery explains Wednesday’s action is not the final step in issuing the bonds, she says there are still a few requirements and actions that need to be taken beforehand.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO