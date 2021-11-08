CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf expects to let schools set masking rules in January

By MARK SCOLFORO, MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”. The Democratic governor said that, on Jan....

wdiy.org

PA Court Throws Out Gov. Wolf’s School Mask Mandate

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court has thrown out the state’s masking order for schools and childcare centers. WHYY Keystone Crossroads’ Avi Wolfman-Arent tells us the judges didn’t rule on the science of masking, but instead how Governor Tom Wolf’s administration enacted the measure. (Original air-date: 11/11/21)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Court Overturns School Mask Mandate, Wolf Administration Files Appeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A state court struck down Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate on Wednesday, saying the acting health secretary lacked the authority to issue it. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal. Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 ruled in favor of parents, including state...
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: State Anticipates Returning K-12 School Mask Requirement

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. 
EDUCATION
explorejeffersonpa.com

Court Ruling Overturns School Mask Mandate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Cannon ruled in favor of parents who filed a lawsuit over the school mask mandate in Pennsylvania. The order from the judge states Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not have the authority to issue a new regulation requiring masks, and declares that the mask order is void and unenforceable.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Corman
wbut.com

Wolf Plans To Return Mask Decision To Districts In January

Governor Tom Wolf says he plans to return control for school mask mandates to local districts early next year. While the current order from the PA Secretary of Health requires masks to be worn inside school buildings by children and adults regardless of vaccination status, Wolf anticipates an announcement in mid-January that would shift responsibility for rules back to the local level.
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Gov. Wolf Clears the Way for School Districts to Decide Mask Policy

As most school-age children become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that mask mandates in school districts will soon be in the hands of local leaders. On Jan. 17, the statewide mandate — which requires students, teachers and faculty in all K-12 schools throughout the commonwealth...
EDUCATION
NBC Philadelphia

Gov. Wolf to Let Pa.'s School Mask Mandate Expire, Let Local School Officials Decide

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. The second-term Democrat announced Monday that his administration plans to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17. The acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Gov. Wolf planning to remove state mask mandate in January 2022

HARRISBURG — Masking policies in schools may soon fall on the decisions of local school boards once again. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the intention to put any future K-12 school mask mandates in the hands of local leaders on Jan. 17, 2022. Once the mask mandate expires, local school...
EDUCATION
Reporter

Governor Wolf anticipates returning K-12 school mask mandate to local leaders in January

HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf on Nov. 8 announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
HARRISBURG, PA
phl17.com

Sources confirm Gov. Wolf to end school mask mandate in Jan 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Big changes are coming for the school mask mandate, according to sources at the State Capitol. They confirmed with abc27’s Dennis Owens that Governor Tom Wolf will end the statewide school mask mandate effective mid-January 2022. The official announcement is expected later this afternoon when abc27 will get more details.
HARRISBURG, PA
