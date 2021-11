Going to college is an adjustment for anyone—it brings a new level of independence—but going to college in another country is just as scary as it sounds. This year, I have had the amazing opportunity to take a year out of my studies at Royal Holloway at the University of London and study here at Boston College. Through sharing my experiences during my year abroad, I am hoping to not only help other international students feel less like they have to do this on their own—we all feel overwhelmed—but also to help BC students understand how unique their experience is.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO