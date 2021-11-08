CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kiss Guitarist Paul Stanley’s Father Has Died at 101 Years Old

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust this morning we filed an article on Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and his desire to keep performing until his body no longer allows it. We think of Halford as “old” at 70… but can you imagine if our metal heroes keep it rolling into their 80s, 90s or even...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 1

Related
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

What Was William Eisen Cause of Death? KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Mourns His Dad's Passing on Social Media

Saddening news came from KISS' frontman Paul Stanley as he announced on social media that his father, William Eisen, passed away at the age of 101 on November 8, 2021. In his recent post on Twitter, Stanley expressed his admiration for his father where it read, "My dad William Eisen has left this earth after 101 years & 7 months. His thirst for knowledge never wained. He could speak on virtually any subject."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Ozzy
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Gene Simmons
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says Not Working With VAN HALEN Was KISS's 'Big Mistake'; PAUL STANLEY Begs To Differ

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that "self-preservation" was the main reason he and KISS manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with VAN HALEN in 1976. While KISS was in Los Angeles to tape a three-song performance for ABC Television's "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", Stanley and Gene Simmons received an invitation from DJ and club impresario Rodney Bingenheimer to watch two unsigned local acts, THE BOYZ and VAN HALEN, at Starwood club. After the show, Simmons was introduced to VAN HALEN and he expressed a desire to work with the group, offering to sign them to his management label, Man Of A Thousand Faces, and to produce a demo for them to shop to record labels. Simmons ended up flying VAN HALEN to New York to record a demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after Stanley and Aucoin expressed little interest in his demos.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Won’t Release a New Studio Album

KISS aren't planning to put out a new studio album because fans wouldn't "embrace new material," according to Paul Stanley, the band's co-founder and longtime co-vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The musician said as much during a fan Q&A session aboard KISS Kruise X, the 2021 installment of the classic rock...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's Manager: GENE SIMMONS Wouldn't Say Anything Against DAVID LEE ROTH

In a new interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee spoke about David Lee Roth's absence from the rescheduled U.S. leg of the band's farewell tour. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of "End Of The Road",...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
societyofrock.com

Paul Stanley’s Dad William Eisen Passed Away At 101

KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley has revealed that his father, William Eisen, passed away at the age of 101. On November 7, Stanley took to social media to share a photo of him and his dad. He captioned it with a touching message. Eisen was a holocaust survivor.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Says Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Have Its Own 'Separate Character'

In a recent interview with Japanese music critic and radio personality Masa Ito of TVK's "Rock City", JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This next PRIEST album will be just as full of separate character. JUDAS PRIEST is 'Painkiller'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'British Steel'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'Screaming For Vengeance'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'Sin After Sin'. Every album has its own legs, its own metal boots.
MUSIC
Miami Herald

‘You are an enemy.’ Gene Simmons of KISS slams ‘evil people’ who refuse COVID vaccine

Gene Simmons did not hold back in his disdain for people unvaccinated against COVID-19, calling them an “enemy.”. The bassist and co-lead singer for the legendary group KISS recently returned from the band’s cruise vacation, but said in an appearance on Talkshoplive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll channel that many people were turned away because they were not vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy