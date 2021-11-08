CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Beasley inducted into U.S. Youth Soccer Hall of Fame

By Glenn Marini
 6 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Add another line to the already impressive resumt of Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley, as the soccer standout has been inducted into the U.S. Youth Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley began his youth soccer career in the Summit City. He played two season at South Side High School before heading to Bradenton, Florida to play at IMG Academy.

Beasley played for a number of U.S. youth teams before playing for the USMT and professionally throughout the world.

