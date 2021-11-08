Man shot by Rittenhouse says he was armed because he believes in gun rights

A man wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot three people during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, testified during Rittenhouse's murder trial on Monday that he was pointing a gun at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

"I believe in the Second Amendment. I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms,” Gaige Grosskreutz said about why he was armed, according to The Associated Press. "And that night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun."

"It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him … that he fired, right?" one of Rittenhouse's attorneys asked the 27-year-old, per the AP.

“Correct,” Grosskreutz responded.

"I didn't draw my firearm with an express intent of using it but also being ready if I had to use it," he testified, noting that his hands were up when Rittenhouse shot him.

When asked by the prosecution why he did not shoot first, the AP reported that Grosskreutz said, “That’s not the kind of person that I am. That’s not why I was out there.”

“It’s not who I am. And definitely not somebody I would want to become,” he added.

Grosskreutz confirmed that he had an expired permit to carry a concealed weapon, the wire service noted.

Then-17-year-old Rittenhouse fired shots at an August 2020 protest following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.

In addition to wounding Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

If convicted, the now 18-year-old could face life in prison. He is charged with six counts, including two homicide charges, one attempted homicide charge, two charges of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.