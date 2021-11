WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed by New Castle police 10 months ago were joined by activists on Saturday as they continue to demand more about the officers involved in the death of 30-year-old Lymond Moses. Moses’s family has several lawsuits pending due to this incident, but they say they’re still no closer to justice. “Say his name, Lymond Moses, say his name, Lymond Moses,” activists chanted. A call for justice loved ones and activists say is nearly 10 months in the making. “All events like this for me is bittersweet because I have to keep reliving the...

