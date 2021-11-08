Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point. The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO