NFL

Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers went into Philadelphia yesterday — a place not many players would ever want to play if given the chance — and took care of business against an Eagles team that attempted to throw off the Bolts with a similar recipe used by...

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point. The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Which player is your X-factor against the Vikings?

As we do every Friday, I want to hear from you all about one player you believe needs to play a big role in this Sunday game against the Vikings. Which player do you feel needs to have a notable game in order for the Chargers to have their best chance at coming out on top?
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

SB Nation Reacts: Win over Eagles does little to move confidence in Chargers

Even after getting back into the win column with a win over the Eagles this past Sunday, Chargers fans weren’t prepared to get too optimistic too fast. According to participants in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, only 80 percent said they were confident in the team going forward. Confidence levels in the team were an a season-low following the loss to the Patriots and we see just a slight bump after the recent win over Philly. Even after the win, the confidence in the team is still lower than it was following the team’s first loss of the year against the Cowboys.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

5 Questions with Daily Norseman

For this week’s “Questions with the Enemy” segment, we got a big hand from Eric Thompson over at our Vikings sister site, Daily Norseman. He honestly left no stone unturned for us when it came to educating us all on this year’s Vikings which means I shouldn’t take any more of your time than necessary with this intro.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

3 things to watch for against the Vikings

The Vikings are coming to town this Sunday with the intent of upsetting the Chargers en route to getting back on track in an otherwise underwhelming season thus far. With a notable running back and two premiere wide receivers, this Vikings offense knows how to move the ball with their own dynamic trio of playmakers. However, it’s the defenses of these two teams that could play the biggest.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

BFTB Roundtable: Week 10 score predictions

You all ready to rock SoFi this morning? I sure hope you are. As of this morning, the Chargers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Vikings at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They get Asante Samuel Jr. back in time to face Minnesota’s dynamic receiver duo, which can’t be understated with Michael Davis doubtful to play.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Good morning, Chargers fans and welcome to Week 10!. The Vikings are in town for a matchup between two teams who might as well be kindred spirits. Both have struggled with closing out close games in recent years so don’t be surprised to see something head-scratching from at least one of these teams today.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Final Score: Chargers 20, Vikings 27

After a stellar offensive performance against the Eagles last week, Justin Herbert put up a dud alongside offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in a game where points were way harder to come by than you would have initially expected. Against a Vikings defense missing almost half of their starters, Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown with a bad interception in Chargers territory.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 10 ‘Surge or Static?’: More like ‘NWOWsu’

The Chargers didn’t play their worst game this season against the Vikings, but it might as well have been when it came to letting pivotal moments slip from their grasp. Minnesota’s run game only mustered 103 yards on the ground and averaged 3.1 yards per tote. That’s a big win for the Chargers’ run defense compared to how they perform most weeks. Unfortunately, it was the banged up secondary that was the squeaky wheel in what otherwise was a pretty decent defensive performance. The pass rush was active and the Vikings were faced with quite a few third-and-longs.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers on SNF

The Chargers fell at home on Sunday afternoon to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 27-20. They will be right back in SoFi Stadium this coming weekend for a date on Sunday Night Football with the Pittsburgh Steelers where they’ve opened as 3.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Sunday night, the over/under is set at 48 points.
NFL

