CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones 'didn't mean to hurt anybody' when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ij6Lc_0cqOhY5W00

The Carolina Panthers probably don’t feel like dealing with another injury to another key player. So it’s even likelier that they also probably don’t feel like hearing a half-baked excuse about why said injury happened.

If so, then they shouldn’t plug into WEEI 93.7 FM today, where New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones attempted to explain why he grabbed, tripped and twisted the ankle of defensive end Brian Burns. He claims that he tried to make a play on Burns and was not seeking to intentionally hurt him.

Sure.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s 24-6 loss, the third-year pass rusher popped the rookie from behind and forced a fumble. When Burns tried to get up from the turf, Jones grabbed on to his leg and proceeded to turn his ankle.

While Burns—who was in pain after the play—did return on the very next drive, he would take an early exit later on due to the ankle sprain. He is scheduled to undergo on MRI.

The Panthers, including head coach Matt Rhule, weren’t having any of it on Monday. Rhule said he “had no idea what was in his [Jones’] brain” during his presser to start the week. Linebacker Shaq Thompson didn’t mince words either, saying it was “some B.S.” on Jones’ part.

But, if you still don’t know who to believe, then judge the play for yourself . . .

The NFL, according to reporter Tom Pelissero, will be examining the grab and could end up fining Jones for his actions.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
NESN.com

Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”. Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright. Jones is starting to...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame QB gives Nick Saban, Alabama big recruiting tool

The quarterback position was one people thought Nick Saban could not transition from Alabama to the NFL. Has the Crimson Tide become “Quarterback U?” One Pro Football Hall of Famer believes so. Joe Montana won a national championship as the quarterback of Notre Dame in 1977. He had an illustrious...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: NFL reviewing play where Mac Jones twisted Panthers player's ankle

Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the league is reviewing the play and that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Weei 93 7 Fm#Weei#Mri#Haason7reddick
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones injures Brian Burns after dirty play on fumble

To the untrained eye, it certainly seemed like New England Patriots QB Mac Jones got a little bit of his first-half frustration out on Carolina Panthers pass-rushing star Brian Burns. Jones and the Patriots’ offense eventually broke through against the relatively inept Panthers early in the second quarter, with Rhamondre...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Patriots: Why did refs not call egregious late hit on Mac Jones?

The fact the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers without a big day from their passing game is really impressive. That speaks to the performance from the defense, which limited Justin Herbert, an early-season MVP candidate, to a 51.4% completion percentage, 223 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Brian Burns calls out Mac Jones for twisting his ankle: 'I think it's some bull'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is taking some heat for grabbing Panthers defender Brian Burns' ankle in the midst of their Week 9 matchup. The Panthers pass-rusher had strip-sacked Jones and when the young quarterback rolled over, he grabbed Burns' leg seemingly to keep him from getting to the loose ball. As Jones clung on to Burns, his leg was twisted and he suffered an ankle injury that now has him sitting out Wednesday's practice leading into Week 10.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Montana’s Honest Admission

The San Francisco 49ers designated Trey Lance as their franchise quarterback by trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft and taking him No. 3 overall. Midway through the season, 49ers legend Joe Montana has weighed in on the pick. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s College Football Live, Montana admitted...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy