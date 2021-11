Patriots quarterback Mac Jones offered his first comments on a play in Sunday’s game that Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called “completely dirty.”. After Jones was stripped of the ball on a sack by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, he grabbed Burns’ ankle and held it as Burns tried to pursue the ball. Jones rolled over as Burns tried to shake loose and the defensive player was twisted down to the ground while the play wrapped up far away from the two men. Burns left the game briefly and eventually left for good with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO