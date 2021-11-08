CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Calipari on what we’ll learn from Champions Classic

Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talked to the media...

John Calipari Provides Injury Update on CJ Fredrick

John Calipari met with the media after his Wildcats defeated Miles College 80-71 Friday night at Rupp Arena in the final exhibition matchup. The UK coach updated the status of junior guard CJ Fredrick, who was the only Wildcat to not appear in a game during the exhibition schedule. Fredrick...
Five Things John Calipari Said To Close The Preseason

Kentucky Basketball’s preseason concluded Friday night with an exhibition game victory over Miles College. It was a little closer than it needed to be, but the ‘Cats escaped with a second-half rally in response to Miles’ onslaught of 3-pointers. After the game, John Calipari held a postgame press conference in...
College basketball: Five takeaways from Champions Classic

NEW YORK — For three of the last four seasons, Champions Classic has served as almost an unofficial tip-off for the college basketball season. And for good reason—while most of the nation's best teams are opening the season with 'buy' games, Champions Classic matches four power programs who have each reached a Final Four since 2015 and won a national championship since 2000.
John Calipari and Wildcats recap Duke

The Kentucky Wildcats put up a fight but fell short against the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic to start off the 2021-2022 season. Most of us really didn’t know what to expect going into the game, but Kentucky stayed competitive throughout. Ultimately, it was turnovers, missed shots, and defensive miscues that came back to bite the Cats.
Postgame Quotes from Moon native John Calipari

John Calipari faced a familiar team in Robert Morris University, the local school in Calipari’s hometown of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He and his Kentucky Wildcats played a great game against the Colonials from the Horizon League, scoring an even 100 points in the Wildcats’ first win of the 2021-22 season.
20 rebounds per game? Mintz says no one’s laughing at Tshiebwe now.

Watching Oscar Tshiebwe equal a Rupp Arena record for rebounding Friday night inspired John Calipari. The Kentucky coach suggested the letter “R” be posted each time Tshiebwe grabs a rebound. “So he can look up and count,” Calipari said before adding in Tshiebwe’s voice, “‘I’m going to get five more.’...
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over Robert Morris

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 100-60 romp over Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Egos a bit bruised after Tuesday night’s 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats built some confidence by clocking the visiting Colonials. Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 58.3 percent in the second half. It made 12 of its 23 three-point attempts. (See takeaway No. 2.) It outrebounded RMU 43-24. (See takeaway No. 3.) It was credited with 24 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. It also blocked eight shots.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 college football teams after Week 11

Paul Finebaum joins SportsCenter every Sunday morning to provide his updated rankings of the top teams in college football. Following an exciting Week 11 slate of games, the SEC Network host gave us his updated top 4 rankings. As you can see below, he had Georgia and Alabama in the...
Ryan Day on Ohio State's final two games against Michigan State, Michigan: 'It is going to be a challenge'

Ohio State closes its season with matchups at home against Michigan State and at Michigan. Should it win those final two games and defend the Big Ten title for the fifth-straight season, the Buckeyes will head to the College Football Playoff for the third-straight year. That does not happen without wins in the next two games though, and coach Ryan Day knows his team has quite the challenge.
ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
