John Calipari on what we’ll learn from Champions Classic

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 100-60 romp over Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Egos a bit bruised after Tuesday night’s 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats built some confidence by clocking the visiting Colonials. Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 58.3 percent in the second half. It made 12 of its 23 three-point attempts. (See takeaway No. 2.) It outrebounded RMU 43-24. (See takeaway No. 3.) It was credited with 24 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. It also blocked eight shots.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO