John Calipari on what we’ll learn from Champions Classic

John Calipari met with the media after his Wildcats defeated Miles College 80-71 Friday night at Rupp Arena in the final exhibition matchup. The UK coach updated the status of junior guard CJ Fredrick, who was the only Wildcat to not appear in a game during the exhibition schedule. Fredrick...
Kentucky Basketball’s preseason concluded Friday night with an exhibition game victory over Miles College. It was a little closer than it needed to be, but the ‘Cats escaped with a second-half rally in response to Miles’ onslaught of 3-pointers. After the game, John Calipari held a postgame press conference in...
NEW YORK — For three of the last four seasons, Champions Classic has served as almost an unofficial tip-off for the college basketball season. And for good reason—while most of the nation's best teams are opening the season with 'buy' games, Champions Classic matches four power programs who have each reached a Final Four since 2015 and won a national championship since 2000.
The Kentucky Wildcats put up a fight but fell short against the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic to start off the 2021-2022 season. Most of us really didn’t know what to expect going into the game, but Kentucky stayed competitive throughout. Ultimately, it was turnovers, missed shots, and defensive miscues that came back to bite the Cats.
John Calipari faced a familiar team in Robert Morris University, the local school in Calipari’s hometown of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He and his Kentucky Wildcats played a great game against the Colonials from the Horizon League, scoring an even 100 points in the Wildcats’ first win of the 2021-22 season.
Duke and Robert Morris might share few basketball similarities. But with Friday night’s game in Rupp Arena, Robert Morris joins Duke as part of this Kentucky team’s learning process. Among the lessons UK hopes were learned from the opening-game loss to Duke include maintaining the competitive intensity, the importance of...
Watching Oscar Tshiebwe equal a Rupp Arena record for rebounding Friday night inspired John Calipari. The Kentucky coach suggested the letter “R” be posted each time Tshiebwe grabs a rebound. “So he can look up and count,” Calipari said before adding in Tshiebwe’s voice, “‘I’m going to get five more.’...
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 100-60 romp over Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Egos a bit bruised after Tuesday night’s 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats built some confidence by clocking the visiting Colonials. Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 58.3 percent in the second half. It made 12 of its 23 three-point attempts. (See takeaway No. 2.) It outrebounded RMU 43-24. (See takeaway No. 3.) It was credited with 24 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. It also blocked eight shots.
For the Big Blue Nation, Kentucky’s 79-71 men’s basketball loss to Duke on Tuesday night in the State Farm Champions Classic carries implications both positive and negative. On the plus side, there is all but no reason to think that UK’s defeat to the Dookies in the first game of...
