Perry County’s firefighting community is mourning the loss of a brother after a two-vehicle accident in the Saville Township Friday afternoon. State Police at Newport confirmed that Matt Kell, 35, of Ickesburg, was killed shortly after 4 p.m. when a pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle Kell was operating in the 7700 block of Route 74. Kell, police said, was unable to avoid a collision with the truck and was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO