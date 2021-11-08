Helicopter that illegally landed in Crown Heights, chased to Lakewood by NYPD air unit

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoake police are reporting a violent weekend in the city as one person is dead and two injured in four different shooting incidents. On November 13, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue NW. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised the victim of this incident was being transported via personal vehicle to the hospital. While en route, the vehicle stopped at Fire-EMS Station #5 for further assistance. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the adult male victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO