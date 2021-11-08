CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 104 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
The State of Michigan reported 104 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks Monday .

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Michigan reported 8,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,166,517 and the death total is at 22,521.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

View the full list here:

New school outbreaks
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

