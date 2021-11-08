CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner makes Seafood Bisque in challenge using leftovers from ‘Indy Style’ fridge

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe put Andrew Caplinger of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leftovers#Indy#Refrigerator#Food Drink#Seafood Bisque#Fresh Catch Seafood
WISH-TV

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner makes Chipotle Penne Pasta with Shrimp

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch is excited to have a new location at the AMP – Artisan Marketplace at 16 Tech. Andrew Caplinger, owner of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, joined us today to make Chipotle Penne Pasta with Shrimp and share what you can expect at their new location. For more information visit,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

How to Keep the Vegetables in Your Fridge Fresh for Longer with Paper Towels

Cooking all your groceries before they go bad can feel like a race against time. Delicate vegetables like spinach and mushrooms may last only a few days before spoiling, even if they're stored in the fridge. But you don't have to choose between moving your produce to the freezer and eating it all right away. If you have a paper towel roll in your kitchen, you can use this trick to extend the lifespan of your fruits and veggies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Miami Herald

Make a pot of comforting lentil minestrone using leftovers and little preparation time

If the thought of making a pot of comforting homemade soup conjures up the image of a long day spent in the kitchen, you might be surprised to find out that you can toss together a from-scratch pot of soup in less than an hour. Once you get the soup started and throw everything into the pot you can go about your other activities until it’s ready.
RECIPES
Connecticut Post

Keep holiday leftovers fresh with this $10 18-piece storage container set

If your family is anything like mine, the great Dividing of the Leftovers after a holiday meal is a stern and serious tradition. And it’s not just about who gets more dark meat or the last slice of apple pie for breakfast the next day. No hard-working host wants to see all of their precious food storage containers disappear with the last of grandma’s cornbread stuffing.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

Rosanna Pansino's Minecraft Candy Pops Are A Fun Way To Use Leftover Halloween Candy

Inspired by the kid-favorite video game, these Minecraft Candy Pops from YouTube personality Rosanna Pansino are a blast to make and eat with the Minecraft block-builders in your house! This food craft is also a fun way to use up leftover Halloween candy. Use mini candy bars as your base then follow Rosanna’s ideas for decorating the candy pops to resemble a Minecraft Grass Block, Creeper Face, TNT Block or Pig.
VIDEO GAMES
12tomatoes.com

Panko Mashed Potato Balls: The Best Way to Use Leftover Mash!

As both of my boy children (aged 5 and 3) don’t eat mash, and the baby isn’t quite ready for solids, getting to cook up a bowlful for my wife and myself is rarer (especially as we’re making some effort to reduce carbs as well). When I cook my creamy,...
RECIPES
The Citizens Voice

Takeout from Cooper's Seafood makes for a fabulous lunch

On a recent Friday, we decided we wanted lunch from a place we don’t usually go to. After a few minutes of brainstorming, we landed on Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton. What a great choice. Cooper’s has a great menu filled with favorites such as Crab Bisque, seafood dinners and burgers.
SCRANTON, PA
New Haven Register

How to Use Up Your Leftover Halloween Candy

Inspired by conversations on the Food52 Hotline, we're sharing tips and tricks that make navigating all of our kitchens easier and more fun. Today: Get creative with all of that leftover Halloween candy. Our easy-to-use guide will help you navigate some of the most popular housing markets in CT.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

How to turn humble leftovers – and forgotten fridge food – into a feast

These are humble, flexible, simple recipes – genuine fridge-foraged meals that I came up with on the spot in my kitchen in London. Rummaging around to see which limp herbs I needed to use up or which canned beans I might find in the cupboard made me really acknowledge the food and produce we have access to, and, in such a disposable culture, how important it is to cherish each ingredient.
RECIPES
arlnow.com

The Crossing Clarendon catches sustainable seafood spot Seamore’s

The Crossing Clarendon says it has “some ‘reel’ good news to share.”. The retail and residential development formerly known as Market Common Clarendon has netted. , a New York-based sustainable seafood spot, announcing the new restaurant tenant on social media. “Born from a love of sustainable and local fishing, Seamore’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
105.5 The Wolf

3 Simple Ways to Make Room in the Fridge for Thanksgiving Leftovers

We are just days away from Thanksgiving which happens to be Thursday, November 25th this year. In between now and then we are going to need to make room in the refrigerator. Thanksgiving is the one holiday that is truly based on and around food. Yes, on other holidays we enjoy a meal with family and friends, but let's face it, the parade and football are just things we do while waiting for the turkey to be done.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers to Make a Turkey and Cheddar Pie With Bacon Lattice Top

This savory pie is a fun way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey for a post-holiday brunch. (No leftovers? Pick up a chunk of roast turkey at the supermarket deli counter.) Parcooking the bacon renders out most of the fat before you weave it into a lattice atop the pie. We’re calling for a range on the number of slices, depending on how tightly woven you like your lattice.
RECIPES
Eater

There Are Suddenly Two New Spots for Cajun-Style Seafood Boil in the West Island

Montreal’s West Island has, seemingly overnight, become a hub for Southern-style seafood boils, with the recent opening of two new casual dining spots. Ooh! Crabe was the first to open, on November 1 (after a brief takeout-only soft opening), out in Pierrefonds, in the West Island’s northern reach. A few days later, on November 6, Seau de Crabe landed on the scene, but in Pointe-Claire. The latter is part of a fledgling franchise, with another location off-island, in Laval, and one considerably farther-flung, in Dubai.
RESTAURANTS
WISH-TV

Holiday entertaining with a flair

We are always looking for new ways to enjoy the holidays and today we’ve got the perfect person to help with your entertaining and party prep. Parker Wallace, chef, founder of Parker’s Plate & author of the best-selling cookbook, “Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls’ Guide to Holiday Feasting” joined us today with some ideas for holiday entertaining with a flair.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy