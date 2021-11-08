Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner makes Seafood Bisque in challenge using leftovers from ‘Indy Style’ fridge

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO