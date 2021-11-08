Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner makes Seafood Bisque in challenge using leftovers from ‘Indy Style’ fridge

Montreal’s West Island has, seemingly overnight, become a hub for Southern-style seafood boils, with the recent opening of two new casual dining spots. Ooh! Crabe was the first to open, on November 1 (after a brief takeout-only soft opening), out in Pierrefonds, in the West Island’s northern reach. A few days later, on November 6, Seau de Crabe landed on the scene, but in Pointe-Claire. The latter is part of a fledgling franchise, with another location off-island, in Laval, and one considerably farther-flung, in Dubai.
