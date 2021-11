Verdant Commercial Capital recently expanded its funding capacity through the addition of a $200 million second facility with Wells Fargo Bank. Verdant’s new, multi-year warehouse facility consists of a $100 million base amount plus a $100 million accordion feature provided by Wells Fargo. Concurrently, Verdant extended its existing corporate facility with Wells Fargo Lender Finance. This additional capacity will allow Verdant to finance even more equipment for its existing clients as well as accommodate the expanding volume of new customers being added to the portfolio every day.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO