Allwinner quad core T3 2/32 Revert Android 10 to 7

 7 days ago

Any chance there is a way to roll this...

xda-developers

Quad Core T3 P1 (t3_p1) Firmware

Information about my device is in the attached files.As far as I understand, my device is android 8 but it is written as android 10. The software is very slow. I want to change. Please help.
Exploring the Surface Duo 2's Android 11 interface... on your PC or Mac

Although there's nothing from Google included out of the 'box' other than the base Android OS, there's still plenty you can have fun with. Many 'apk's (application installer packages) work (e.g. from apkmirror), though the majority don't needing Play Services. I did also try the Amazon App Store, which installs itself OK, but little of its content is ultimately accepted by the Surface Duo 2 emulator.
Google Pixel 2 can now run Android 12, unofficially

In the last few weeks, we’ve come across a number of community-made Android 12 ports for several smartphones. The aftermarket developers have also released custom Android 12 Generic System Image (GSI) packages so that any Project Treble-supported device can boot the latest version of Android. Now, the four-year-old Google Pixel 2 lineup has received a taste of Android 12 through an unofficial build of ProtonAOSP custom ROM.
Lineage 2M launches for iOS and Android devices worldwide on December 2

NCSoft has announced that Lineage 2M, a reworked mobile version of 2003 PC MMORPG Lineage II, will launch for iOS and Android devices on December 2 worldwide. Originally announced in 2018, Lineage 2M was released in South Korea in November 2019, followed by a launch for Japan and Taiwan in March 2021.
Android 12 ROM gives the Google Pixel 2 XL a new lease on life

Google officially ended support for its Pixel 2 series of phones back in 2020, which meant that Android 11 was the last official major update that the phone would have received, so for Pixel 2 owners hoping for Android 12, you would be out of luck, at least officially. If...
Make your Google Pixel 2 XL feel new again with its first Android 12 custom ROM

The 2 XL reached its update end of life in December last year, a couple of months after Google released Android 11. While they're a bit long in the tooth now, these phones are still good enough for basic day-to-day use. If you are rocking a Pixel 2 XL and are looking to try Android 12, you can do so now, provided you are willing to take things into your own hands. The first Android 12-based custom ROM has been released for the retired Pixel, bringing with it all the major new features like Material You, redesigned Quick Settings panel, new system animations, and privacy enhancements.
New software for old phones: Pixel 2 gets Ubuntu Touch and unofficial Android 12 ports

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were released in 2017 and they were pretty great phones with good performance and excellent cameras. But Google rolled out the last official update for the phones at the end of 2020, which means there’s no official Android 12 build for the Pixel 2 series and the phones no longer receives security updates.
Experience Android 12 on Pixel 2 XL courtesy custom ROM

Pixel devices up to the Pixel 3 series can experience the all-new Android 12 OS but devices before that cannot natively run the refreshing new operating system. For users who have the old Pixel 2 XL and are desperate to try out the new OS without buying a new Google phone or any other Android 12 flagship device, there’s a way to use the sleek Material You interface or the new redesigned Quick Settings panel. Apparently, Google ended support for 2 XL back in December after the release of Android 11.
Bootanimation steps for moto g power 2021

Does anyone have steps to do this like i have a gif and i want to turn it into bootanimation any help would greatly be appreciated. does anyone have steps to do this like i have a gif and i want to turn it into bootanimation any help would greatly be appreciated.
Does "wireless" Android Auto use wifi?

And if so, will it interfere with my phone's hotspot?. I need to use my phone's hotspot to provide internet access to devices in my car. If "wireless" AA uses wifi, can it and my hotspot run at the same time?
Developer ports Android 12 to the Raspberry Pi 4 B, Pi 400, and Compute Module 4

Android 12 is making the rounds everywhere now — be it in the form of official updates from OEMs or through community-made custom ROMs. In the aftermarket porting scene, we often stumble upon a few creative developers who like to cross the formal barrier and try to boot the latest iteration of Android on devices that are never intended to run Android in the first place. XDA Senior Member KonstaT is one such developer who has now managed to port Android 12 to the Raspberry Pi 4 family of devices.
Region change

Might be a few stupid questions, but here it goes. I'm trying to get native call recording by changing the region on my Find X2 Pro. I'm currently running on Android 11 version C72 in UK. Code:. [ro.vendor.oplus.euex.country]: [GB] [ro.vendor.oplus.market.name]: [OPPO Find X2 Pro] [ro.vendor.oplus.operator]: [EE] [ro.vendor.oplus.regionmark]: [EUEX] [ro.vendor.oppo.exp.version]: [CPH2025EE_11_C.72]
No display unless unit is reset or power is disconnected

I have had an issue with my unit since I received it in May 2019. When I initially installed it, it up it worked OK, CD, Radio and USB all played fine as did the navigation. So I remove the car key and call it a day. When I return and put my key in the slot, I could hear the units disc transport spinning up and reading the TOC and then whatever the last track being played could be heard, I could control volume etc from the steering wheel but there was no display and no amount of button pressing will bring it back.
[SOFTWARE] EagleGet Download Manager

* Accelerate downloads by using multi-threaded technology. * Download online videos from popular sites such as YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Facebook…. * Optimized for HD and HTML5 web videos. * Built-in Video Sniffer. * Support MMS, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and RTSP protocols. * Support HTTP and SOCKET proxy. * MD5 and...
GPS working nice few days and goes away after

I have Android 10 head unit with 2GB Ram and 2GB Rom. GPS working nice few days after suddenly gps signal gone after cold start of my car. Checking with GPSTEST app 8-12 Satellites in view but none in use. I change GPS mode high accuracy to device only or...
Head unit Android problem.

Have a Android head unit, in my car. Can't upgrade Android version from 6.0 to something higher as the upgrade button is faded out so it won't function, why I don't know, the head unit is a Chinese model, see attached photo. Because of this I get the update message...
This Week in Tech: Galaxy S22 & OnePlus 10 leaks, Windows 11 SE, and more!

Now that Techtober is finally done, things have slowed down in the tech world. But even then, there were a couple of noteworthy developments this week. We saw new leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 series, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, and we learned about a couple of issues with Google’s latest flagships. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a quick rundown of all significant developments from this week in tech.
HUAWEI Smart Office Tools that Improve Productivity

When you invest in the HUAWEI ecosystem of smart devices, you have the advantage of using some pretty amazing productivity tools. The way HUAWEI’s laptops, phones, tablets and more, are all able to seamlessly talk to each other is a great opportunity for new features. These are some of the best HUAWEI Smart Office features that you can find on their latest products.
HP Slatebook 14 Android laptop boot issues.

I was given an HP Slatebook 14 (14-p091nr) Android laptop, that doesn't boot. It powers on, and gets to the "HP Powered by Android" screen, then sits there for as long as I leave it. A factory reset through the boot loader menu doesn't change anything, so I need to...
