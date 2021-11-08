Allwinner quad core T3 2/32 Revert Android 10 to 7

The 2 XL reached its update end of life in December last year, a couple of months after Google released Android 11. While they're a bit long in the tooth now, these phones are still good enough for basic day-to-day use. If you are rocking a Pixel 2 XL and are looking to try Android 12, you can do so now, provided you are willing to take things into your own hands. The first Android 12-based custom ROM has been released for the retired Pixel, bringing with it all the major new features like Material You, redesigned Quick Settings panel, new system animations, and privacy enhancements.
