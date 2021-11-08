NOPD deploys Bomb Squad to investigate suspicious package in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department sent its Bomb Squad to the 2600 block of D’Abadie Street in the 7th Ward on Monday afternoon.

The move was a precautionary measure regarding a package allegedly containing suspicious items.

WGNO received information that the NOPD investigation revealed the package was not a threat and the scene was safe.

