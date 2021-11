Owners Alix and David LaSalle held their grand opening of Vert Coworking on October 22nd. It’s the first dedicated coworking facility in Estes Park, designed to meet the needs of the increasing number of people who choose to live in a great mountain town but need high-quality connectivity and workspace for their professional endeavors. It also places value on the ability to balance productive work with other elements of a successful life: a great social network, wellness opportunities and easy access to the outdoors. Alix and David want Estes Park residents to know that while they serve visitors, their priority is serving those who have chosen to live here.

