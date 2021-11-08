CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

By Nexstar Media Wire
informnny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members. Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
MyNorthwest.com

Orting does what Seattle can’t on homelessness

In Orting, Washington, there is a tiny home village program meant for homeless veterans, and early indications seem to suggest that it’s been really successful. “I can’t tell you the last time I had my own place,” said a U.S. Army vet named Jimmy. “I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever had my own place.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Warning to ‘think twice’ about gift cards this Christmas

Consumers have been warned to “think twice” before buying gift cards this Christmas after almost one in 10 received a voucher over the last year for a retailer that has gone bust.Which? surveyed 2,000 consumers to find 7% had received a gift card for a retailer that had gone bust since March 2020.Almost two-fifths (38%) of these consumers were unable to redeem the full balance of their voucher, with an average of £25 left unspent.One in five (21%) of those with vouchers for bust retailers had a gift card for an Arcadia Group retailer.If you receive a gift card for...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Discounts#Freebies#Veterans Affairs#Wjw#Restaurants Applebees#National Guard#Applebee#Bibibop#Buffalo Wild Wings#Burntwood#Cpk#Chili
247wallst.com

This 1638 House Is the Oldest For Sale in America

Homes that are 200 years older or more are not uncommon, particularly in the areas around the 13 original states. Some homes in New England were built in the 1700s. It is rare to find any much older. Realtor.com looked for the oldest house currently for sale in America. Located...
REAL ESTATE
Travel Channel

6 Ghosts That Lurk Around Tacoma, Washington

The scrappy port city of Tacoma, known for its glass art, breweries, and nearby Mount Rainier, is also home to some frightening ghosts. A myriad of spirits is still doing business at the Old Tacoma City Hall. The building, which dates back to 1893, served as government headquarters for more than 50 years. When the facility fell into disrepair, it was vacated—save for the ghosts walking the halls. The most famous ghost is Gus, who spends his time flipping lights on and off, making noise, and throwing various objects. When a restaurant temporarily occupied the building’s first floor, Gus would regularly rattle the silverware and occasionally break a wine bottle. It is believed that Gus is the ghost of an inmate who was once housed at the jail. It’s also common for the bell in the clock tower to ring even though the building is empty.
TACOMA, WA
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Arapahoe County Get Much-Needed Food Boxes For Thanksgiving

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers in Arapahoe County helped put Thanksgiving on the table for hundreds of families in need on Saturday. Brave Church partnered with the department of Human Services for the annual Thanksgiving food distribution. Staff and church volunteers packed food boxes and gave out gift cards to local families. (credit: CBS) “Last year we served about 150 families, which was 800 people. This year we’ve doubled that which is really incredible,” said Kala Slater, Community Outreach Supervisor. “The need for families has increased due to COVID, so this is pretty remarkable that we’re able to serve almost 1,600 people.” Almost 200 volunteers helped organize the event which helped 315 families this year.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
informnny.com

Holiday market offering food, crafts, wine in Massena on Nov. 20

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Chamber’s annual Craft, Food and Wine Show will return at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena on November 20. According to a release from the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 holiday market will feature nearly 50 vendors inside the old TJ Maxx location in the mall. The show plans on highlighting handmade and value-added products from across the region.
MASSENA, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Best Benefits For Veterans

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, these include disability compensation,  pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training,  Small Business Administration loans, counseling, and burials. The number of people eligible for these benefits is […]
MILITARY
CBS Pittsburgh

Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division Launches Angel Tree Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army and several sponsors are kicking off the “Christmas Wishes For Children” campaign at The Mall at Robinson this weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The organization’s Western Pennsylvania division is also launching its Angel Tree Program. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the mall through Sunday. The Salvation Army provided over 100,000 toys to children in need last year alone. If you can’t attend in person, you can make a monetary contribution and donate online here. You can also call 412-446-1500 to donate or ask for help.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy