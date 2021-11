POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway. Hight was the provisional No. 1 qualifier Friday, then closed out qualifying with an even better run Saturday, a 3.886-second pass at 329.34 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Points leader Ron Capps qualified second as he aims for his second season title.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO