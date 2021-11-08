Aborted Android Auto theme installation

The elimination of Android Auto on smartphones updated to Android 12 has sparked negative comments from users, who point the finger at the guide mode of Google Assistant. Android 12 has brought great aesthetic and functional changes to the smartphones and tablets that will support it, although not all the changes introduced by Google they managed to actually catch the sign. In fact, one of the most discussed additions is the impossibility of using Android Auto on smartphone, the latter factor that Big G wanted to replace with the help mode of Google Assistant, with a view to strengthening (and why not, greater use) of the virtual assistant of the Mountain View giant.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO