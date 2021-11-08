CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Aborted Android Auto theme installation

xda-developers
 6 days ago

I would like to change the look of Android Auto in my car, primarily hiding the navigation bar. Following...

forum.xda-developers.com

Digital Trends

You can now install any Android app on Windows 11 with a single click

Android apps arrived on Windows 11 not too long ago, but there’s still one big issue: Windows only supports the Amazon Android app store, which has less than a fourth of the apps that can be found on Google Play. But there’s a solution in the form of WSATools, a utility from engineering student Simone Franco that not only allows you to install any Android app, but also makes the process much easier.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Android Auto with a terrible sound

I am yet another affected with the problem of poor audio quality through Android Auto. Has anyone managed to fix it in any way? I have changed the cable, restarted the mobile, deactivated the Bluetooth and nothing, it continues to be heard without bass and with a quality as if the song had been recorded with a mobile.
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

The farewell of Android Auto on smartphones is not convincing: users on a war footing

The elimination of Android Auto on smartphones updated to Android 12 has sparked negative comments from users, who point the finger at the guide mode of Google Assistant. Android 12 has brought great aesthetic and functional changes to the smartphones and tablets that will support it, although not all the changes introduced by Google they managed to actually catch the sign. In fact, one of the most discussed additions is the impossibility of using Android Auto on smartphone, the latter factor that Big G wanted to replace with the help mode of Google Assistant, with a view to strengthening (and why not, greater use) of the virtual assistant of the Mountain View giant.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 12's theming system can crash games while you're playing

Android 12's wallpaper-based themes, dubbed Material You, are plain beautiful to look at and give every Pixel owner the most personalized theme they could imagine. However, the automatic theming engine also creates some unprecedented problems, as changing your wallpaper will automatically restart your apps' activities, as it's possible that they need to change colors. As noted by XDA, that behavior can lead to drastic problems when you combine automatically changing wallpapers and gaming sessions.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Aborted#Android 10#Smartphone#Synergy#Estras
Phandroid

How to install Android 12 Beta on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Earlier today, Samsung announced that it is releasing the first One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which is our first taste of Android 12 outside of Google’s official release. But instead of opting for a private or limited beta program, if you own the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can join the program right from your phone. Samsung wants to get this into the hands of as many users as possible ahead of the final release sometime later this year.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

WSA-pacman: Windows Subsystem for Android package installer

I would like to share my small part-time project I've been working on on the last few weeks. I would've liked to post it in the Windows 11 dedicated thread, but well... there isn't any at the time of writing this. That said, this project is still in a very...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Android 12’s lovely wallpaper-based themes will crash your games if you use automated wallpapers

Android 12 has a ton of visual changes, the biggest of which is Material You. Material You’s dynamic colors feature makes use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — and currently exclusive to Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. However, it turns out that the introduction of Material You may have had an unintended side effect when it comes to games.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

How to quickly lose friends with Android 12 and wallpaper-based themes

Android 12 has a ton of visual changes, the biggest of which is Material You. Material You’s dynamic colors feature makes use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — and currently exclusive to Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. However, it turns out you can abuse Material You’s color-changing prowess to slow a phone to a crawl.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Material You theming bug in Android 12 is forcing some games to stop

A bug in Android 12's Material You theming is crashing a number of games while you're playing. The issue appears to be caused by a wallpaper change and a configuration change in Android. Google has acknowledged the issue, but no fix has been released yet. The wallpaper-based theming in Android...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

XTRONS Head Unit Android Auto Audio Issue

I just installed the XTRONS unit QSB80X3NB. And I am having an issue when playing music from app (Tidal or Spotify). As soon as the music start playing the music is paused after one or two seconds. However I noticed that when I open the camera app in my phone the music start playing and continue working after the camera app is closed.
MUSIC
laptopmag.com

How to theme your Android 12 phone with Material You

Android 12 brings a fresh new design language to Google’s mobile OS. Called Material You, it adapts to your wallpaper and applies the theme across all elements, such as buttons, sliders, widgets, notification shade, icons, animations, and more. So how do you customize it?. The backbone of Material You is...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Windows 11 third-party tool makes installing Android APKs too easy

For some Windows users, the ability to install and run Android apps directly is perhaps the biggest pull of the Windows 11 release. It doesn’t have its caveats, though, the biggest of which is the very limited selection of officially supported apps from Amazon’s Appstore. That catalog will grow over time, of course, but that still leaves a lot of … Continue reading
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Android Auto and Google Maps not working together? You're not alone

Android Auto has just been hit by a flurry of new problems that are making Google Maps impossible to use on the in-car navigation setup. Fans of the app, which is used on lots of phones and across some of the best Android Auto head units, aren't the best of pleased as you might imagine, especially considering the problem is impacting voice commands which are very important when driving.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Install ADB and Fastboot Android Drivers on Linux

Android is the most popular mobile operating system out there with over 70 percent market share globally. Under the hood, it uses a modified version of the Linux kernel for all its core system services. Being open-source, Android also permits you to tinker with the software of your phone. ADB...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Android 12 dynamic color theming looks to expand beyond Pixels

A new commit suggests that Material You dynamic theming will arrive on more devices. Each manufacturer may implement dynamic colors in their own way. Samsung is notably not on the list and will likely stick to its own system. Love it or hate it, Material You in Android 12 brings...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola could get Android 12 dynamic theme support

Android 12 brings a long overdue visual overhaul to the Google OS. The Material You theming system changes the appearance of your device, including the colors of UI elements based on the current wallpaper. Since other Android manufacturers have their own Android skins, it was unknown if the feature would be coming to devices other than the Pixels. Now, it appears that Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and more smartphones could get Android12’s dynamic themes support.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google accidentally pushes Verizon Android 12 update to unlocked Pixel users

Did you get a notification on your Google Pixel telling you to update to Android 12, even though you already had? You’re not alone. Many users across the internet reported getting yet another large update to Android 12, with a changelog that matched what they had already upgraded to. As it turns out, Google accidentally pushed the Verizon Android 12 update to unlocked Pixel users, though it doesn’t seem that there are really any ramifications.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders and key specs leak

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently teased as the Motorola Edge X in China, and we already have a rough idea of what to expect. Now we’re getting our first real glimpse at the device, along with corroboration of some key specifications. Motorola isn’t quite the titan of the mobile industry it once was, but the company still sells plenty of smartphones, especially in South America and other regions outside of the United States.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

No display unless unit is reset or power is disconnected

I have had an issue with my unit since I received it in May 2019. When I initially installed it, it up it worked OK, CD, Radio and USB all played fine as did the navigation. So I remove the car key and call it a day. When I return and put my key in the slot, I could hear the units disc transport spinning up and reading the TOC and then whatever the last track being played could be heard, I could control volume etc from the steering wheel but there was no display and no amount of button pressing will bring it back.
COMPUTERS

