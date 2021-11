Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 75-3-4-8We’ll try for the mild upset in this starter allowance with #5 Le Petite Papillon (9-2). This miss won easily last out on the drop to $5,000 claiming company and now is stepping back into starter company in which she had thrown a couple of clunkers. But earlier this year, she was competitive with these sorts, winning and running second against starters, and in this field, she looks like the controlling speed. Watch for jockey Andy Hernandez to put her on the lead early and take ’em as far as they can… Morning line fave #3 Flashing Diamond (8-5) just missed against two-other-than rivals last time out and, despite an off-color race two back, generally is in good form and should contend today. Note that she did lose to our top choice back in July… #4 Charity Stripe (5-1), a late-running sort, should have a lot to do late in this one and may not have the pace she wants to do it, but she’s been running competitively against similar… #8 Li’lbitofcharm (4-1) has been in the exacta five straight including a win and two seconds against these types…

