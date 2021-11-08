CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

6 tips for holiday shopping without emptying your wallet

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it takes is a little research and...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Miami

Protect Your Wallet Ahead Of Busy Holiday Travel Season

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — American Airlines is getting back on track after flight cancelations were seen across the country ahead of one of busiest times to travel. So how can you protect yourself ahead of the holiday season? “I’ve dodged it all, yes,” says frequent flyer Latisha Love at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. Love has learned the tricks of the trade to avoid the hassle and she’s also steering clear of the upcoming holiday travel season. “You can see it increasing, the volume is increasing now, security is increasing now, delays are increasing now, you have to be prepared for anything,” says...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Shopping List
IBTimes

15 Retailers Who Aren’t Open For Holiday Shopping On Thanksgiving 2021

Much like 2020, retailers are again closing their doors for Thanksgiving Day, breaking what has been the traditional kick-off to the Black Friday shopping holiday. This year will be no different as several retailers have banded together to go dark for the day, closing their stores for one day only as they allow their employees a break to be with their families for the holiday. They will, however, resume operations on Black Friday, where sales will be plenty.
SHOPPING
TravelPulse

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done in Miami This Year

If you find yourself in Miami during the holidays and scrambling for any last-minute gifts, rest assured that the Trump International Beach Resort is a perfect home base for holiday shopping. From the resort, a five-minute drive west brings you to the Aventura Mall; five minutes south takes you to the Bal Harbour Shops, and just north of the Mall is the outdoor shopping area at Gulfstream Park. Stroll your way through any of these shopping paradise locations for a taste of luxury, local and international brands.
MIAMI, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Start your holiday shopping early at this local small business showcase

It’s no secret when it comes to the holiday season, shopping early could be key to finding what you want. If you want to shop local, and find unique items made right here in the D, Eastern Market may be where you should be this weekend because “All Things Detroit” returns this Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
WJLA

Smart holiday shopping tips to get ahead of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — While the holidays are going to look a bit more normal this year compared to 2020, supply chain issues are causing a major headache for both shoppers and retailers. This could lead to a sparse display under the tree, so The Money Coach Lynettee Khalfani-Cox shared how to get a leg up on your gift list.
WASHINGTON, DC
valleyjournals.com

Shop local this holiday season and support your neighborhood entrepreneurs

When it comes to holiday shopping, one of the biggest stressors is finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. While the convenience of a big box store or an Amazon click can make your shopping tasks much simpler, some of the best holiday gifts may come from your neighbor who owns an Etsy shop or from a booth at your local craft fair. Someone once said, “Small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy, and the spirit of your town.” In addition to supporting your neighbors and community, you can give presents that are unique and special.
HERRIMAN, UT
reviewjournal.com

Holiday season will have issues. Don’t let your wallet be one of them.

With holiday shopping on the horizon, it’s time to get serious about your budget and gift list. Likely, you’ve already heard about supply chain issues and shipping delays and what those issues may mean for holiday shoppers. But what else should you be focusing on to make things go more smoothly for you and your wallet?
SHOPPING
We Are Iowa

Tips to shopping safely this holiday season

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Better Business Bureau of Iowa is encouraging online shoppers to be safe so they don't become a victim to a scam this holiday season. Laura Chavez, the director of operations for BBB Iowa, said because of supply chain issues more people might start shopping online earlier, but also might not be aware of the dangers they face.
DES MOINES, IA
elpasoinc.com

How to make your online holiday shopping safer

Americans are expected to do much of their holiday shopping online this year even as the pandemic recedes, and criminals are expected to follow them. So here are some tips for safe digital shopping. The United States has seen a steady rise in online card fraud in recent years, and...
INTERNET
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Don't let shortages spoil your holiday shopping

Ben Spradling: 'Getting all the right gifts for your friends and family is still an achievable goal.'If you're waiting until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping, there may not be much left. Snags in the supply chain are expected to make popular gifts harder to come by this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages in essential items needed to make many of the products that typically fill holiday wish lists. Purchasing the perfect present may require some faster, proactive action. The microchip scarcity, for example, has made it more difficult to connect with high-demand tech products such...
SHOPPING
who13.com

Start your shopping this weekend at the Holiday Boutique

You can take care of your Christmas list early all in one place. The Des Moines Holiday Boutique runs November 5-7 at the Iowa Events Center.. Show Manager Shannon Nathe shares the details on the shopping event of the season!. Get your tickets at desmoinesholidayboutique.com.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy