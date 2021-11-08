6 tips for holiday shopping without emptying your wallet

When it comes to holiday shopping, one of the biggest stressors is finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. While the convenience of a big box store or an Amazon click can make your shopping tasks much simpler, some of the best holiday gifts may come from your neighbor who owns an Etsy shop or from a booth at your local craft fair. Someone once said, “Small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy, and the spirit of your town.” In addition to supporting your neighbors and community, you can give presents that are unique and special.

HERRIMAN, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO