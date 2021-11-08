CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Gates Shares 'Fairytale' Wedding Photo with Her Bridesmaids — Including Little Sister Phoebe

By Maria Pasquini
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Gates is still over the moon about her wedding day. The eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates shared another glimpse into her happy day with husband Nayel Nassar, posting a smiley shot with all of her bridesmaids, including her 19-year-old sister Phoebe. "One of many...

Comments / 25

Jay Suarky
6d ago

I'm no fashion expert but it looks like they got a deal from JC Penny's bargain basement for the bridesmaid's gowns. 🤢

Reply(1)
8
Chardonnay@The Ritz
5d ago

Everything ugly! Who dressed them? Up to their throat filled with money and couldn't hire a professional?

Reply(1)
4
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
Iman
Nayel Nassar
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
Teen Vogue

Malala Yousafzai Just Got Married & Her Wedding Photos Are Gorgeous

Congratulations are in order for former Teen Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
energy941.com

Blue Ivy Crashes Date Night In Tiffany’s Latest Spot

The third installment in Tiffany’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyonce was released today. Tiffany’s calls the footage, exquisite bonus content. In the bonus clip Jay-Z and Beyonce reference Audrey Hepburn’s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple is eating pizza and drinking champagne in the back seat until daughter Blue Ivy crashes the date.
People

Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby, a Boy, with Husband

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow is expanding her family. On Sunday, Willow revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" The 27-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey welcomed twin baby girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019.
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
