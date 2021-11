A Kansas community is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter who died nearly four weeks after he was seriously injured during a blaze. While fighting a structure fire on Oct. 15, Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary experienced "severe 3rd degree burns" over a fourth of his body, his wife, Jessica Brown, shared in a post to Facebook last month. Brown was flown to a burn unit in Missouri, where he was sedated and placed on a ventilator to help with swelling and pain management, Jessica wrote.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO