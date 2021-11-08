Azeem Rafiq: Lord Patel says ex-Yorkshire spinner should be 'praised' for his bravery in racism scandal

The co-chair of the Proud Lilywhites is dreaming of a day when a male professional footballer coming out as gay is not headline news.Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo revealed he was gay last month and received widespread coverage from around the world.There has yet to be a mainstream male English player who has come out while playing and Rio Ferdinand recently said that a lawyer had advised a player not to reveal himself as gay, such would have been the media frenzy.Chris Paouros, who co-founded Tottenham’s official LGBTQ+ Supporters Association, believes the intense focus on a player’s sexuality would cause...

