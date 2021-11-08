CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Billions of federal dollars to head to Hudson Valley under infrastructure act

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ny23E_0cqOYqSL00

Billions of federal dollars are now headed to the Hudson Valley under the newly passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney held a news conference Monday in Newburgh to discuss the $1.2 trillion historic act.

He says the money will be used to fund jobs for repairs on hundreds of bridges in the Hudson Valley, as well as public transit, highways and airports.

The congressman says there's funds for electric car charging stations and PFOS cleanup in drinking water.

"It's the most significant investment we have ever made in our country's infrastructure. More money than we have ever spent. An additional $550 billion over the next five years on top of the $600 billion or so we would normally spend," he says.

State Sen. James Skoufis says the state plans on fast-tracking infrastructure projects with additional state funding.

