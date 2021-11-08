Anonymous donor willing to match $50,000 for Lake Humane Society

An anonymous donor is willing to match up to $50,000 in donations for the Lake Humane Society this holiday season.

The animal shelter said the donations are needed now more than ever after nine dogs were removed from a house in Lake County.

All dogs are receiving treatment at Lake Humane Society.

The donations will help provide these dogs and the 148 other animals in Lake Humane’s care with a bed, nutritious food, medical treatment, and care.

“Whether it’s a hoarding situation, abandoned puppies, stray cats or a local pet owner in need, Lake Humane Society is here to help. Animals can’t speak up for themselves. Please, lend them your voice by making a donation today. Your gift will protect and rescue vulnerable pets in our Lake County community," said interim executive director Lori Caszatt.

The donations will be matched from the anonymous donor until Nov. 30.

If you're interested in donating, click here .

