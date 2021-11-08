CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Ask Public For Info About Hit-Run Crash In Westchester County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvXPb_0cqOYcLP00

Police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash that happened in Westchester County.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and the southbound entrance ramp to I-87 in Yonkers, according to New York State Police.

Police said a tan or gray sedan struck a bicyclist and left the scene.

Authorities did not provide information on whether the bicyclist suffered injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 914-332-6700

