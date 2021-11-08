Recruits react to Clemson's victory at Louisville

After Clemson’s 30-24 victory over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s road win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

Monroe Freeling (pictured above), 2023 four-star offensive tackle, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) — “I think Clemson looked like they are really coming together as a team, showing grit and toughness. The defensive goal-line stand to preserve the win was impressive. Great win on the road.”

Peyton Woodyard, 2024 four-star safety, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) — “Just got home from Louisville this morning. What a game! There were a lot of us Bosco football players that went to the Louisville vs. Clemson game. I thought both teams played hard and deserved to win. Clemson’s defense was ultimately able to hold Louisville out of the end zone at the end. Great pursuit of a great quarterback. It was also great to see that D.J. (Uiagalelei) to Beaux (Collins) connection again. Those two are my big bros, we’re all part of the Bosco brotherhood. We also train together at Stars. It was a great game and atmosphere at Louisville.”

Kam Pringle, 2024 four-star offensive tackle, Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) — “It was a great win. I still feel like they’re playing below the Clemson standard, but you’ve got to take what you can get. A win is a win!”

Jihaad Campbell , 2022 four-star defensive end commit, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — “It was a good win overall. We just gotta keep pushing…and focus on cleaning up the errors that are made. Just keep pushing for Ws and work together as a unit.”

Blake Miller, 2022 four-star offensive tackle commit, Strongsville (Ohio) — “Definitely kept me and my family on the edge of our seats.”

Jaren Kanak, 2022 four-star linebacker commit, Hays (Kan.) — “Great, gritty win.”

Mason Johnstone, 2022 three-star offensive tackle commit, Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C) — “It was really fun to watch. Those games with Louisville are always super fun and the goal-line stand was awesome.”

Vic Burley , 2023 five-star defensive lineman, Warner Robbins (Ga.) — “I really thought it was a great game.”

Seth Davis , 2023 running back, Katy (Texas) — “It was good to see the offense clicking and clinch the sixth win with a balanced attack. I still think we can go 9-3 and win a bowl game despite all the injuries that took place in the beginning of the season.”

Alexander Cunningham, 2024 four-star defensive lineman, Johns Creek (Alpharetta, Ga.) — “It’s a good win over a talented Louisville team! Very impressive.”

Joseph Stone , 2024 four-star athlete, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) — “Great team win and the best part was seeing Dacari Collins get into the end zone.”

