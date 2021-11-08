CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Delicious caper’ by Jesse Sutanto wins Comedy women in print award

By Alison Flood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAnk0_0cqOXxfd00
‘Just too big’ … Jesse Sutanto.

Jesse Sutanto has won the Comedy women in print prize, the UK’s only award for humorous writing by women, for her “deliciously frantic comedy caper” Dial A for Aunties.

A blend of mystery and romantic comedy, Sutanto’s debut novel for adults follows the misadventures of Meddy Chan, who turns to her meddling aunties for help when she accidentally kills her blind date. Chair of judges Joanne Harris, the author of Chocolat, said it was packed with: “absurd situations, hilarious dialogue, wonderful family dynamics and crackling with comic energy”.

Sutanto, who grew up shuttling between Indonesia and Singapore and currently lives in Jakarta, said it was “unreal” to win the £3,000 award, which was set up in 2019 by the comedian and writer Helen Lederer in response to the paucity of female winners of the Wodehouse prize for comic fiction.

“I feel like a lot of women are raised to be very humble, and when people give us compliments, we’re supposed to be like, ‘Oh, no, it’s not that big a deal’,” said Sutanto. “Yesterday, my husband said to our five-year-old, ‘Mama did an amazing thing, she is certified the funniest female author in an entire country’. And my five-year-old was like, wow, and I said ‘Oh, no, Papa is just exaggerating’. He said, ‘I’m literally not’, and then it hit me and I had to have a moment because that’s just too big. I needed to have a moment to let it sink in.”

Sutanto, who did a master’s in creative writing at Oxford, has previously written children’s and young adult novels. She initially considered writing Dial A for Aunties as a YA title, but felt it would be “really disturbing to be moving a teenage boy’s body around”.

It was her husband, who is English, who suggested she write about her family because “they’re just so out there”. “But every time I tried, the drama hit too close to home, and I wasn’t having fun writing it, I was getting stressed out. So I thought, well, what if I leaned into making it really, really ridiculous, and just threw in a dead body and saw what happened,” she said. “It turned out that was the ingredient that I was missing.” Dial A for Aunties is set in California, around a family of Chinese-Indonesian wedding planners.

Sutanto started out writing dark suspense, and says her friends would tell her that her characters were “too flippant about murder”. “The Aunties can be very flippant, as long as I have the main character as the normal person who is going out of her mind. So the comedy actually came very, very naturally, which was really great,” she said. After a bidding war, the novel is being adapted by Netflix, which describes it as Crazy Rich Asians meets Weekend at Bernie’s.

Dial A for Aunties beat titles including Dolly Alderton’s debut novel Ghosts to the prize, for which Alderton was named runner-up. “Ghosts is a marvellously accomplished, tender, witty and human story that should speak to women everywhere,” said Harris.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Groucho Club in London on Monday evening, where the unpublished comic novel prize went to Jobcentre worker and single mum Rebecca Rogers for The Purgatory Poisoning. Judges said the novel seemed “to be inspired by a childhood diet of Blackadder and Monty Python”. Rogers wins a publishing contract and a £5,000 advance from HarperFiction.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Miss Clara and the Celebrity Beast in Art, 1500-1860 review – a quietly amazing menagerie

In 1741, a retired Dutch sea captain called Douwe Mout van der Meer brought to Rotterdam from India the first live rhinoceros to be seen in mainland Europe since 1579. He named this marvellous beast Clara, and for the next 17 years the two of them toured the continent ceaselessly; a modern map of their travels, all coloured arrows and sinuous lines, brings to mind a page from the back of an in-flight magazine. But for Van der Meer, such wanderings were worth the trouble (it took eight horses to pull Clara’s enclosure). His rhino was soon famous. For the pleasure of her company – in spite of her diet of hay, bread, orange peel and the occasional draught of beer, her temperament was ever placid – people were willing to pay the equivalent of half a day’s wages for a skilled tradesman.
VISUAL ART
Harper's Bazaar

Women of the Year Awards Television Actress: Sarah Snook

As I wait for Sarah Snook to join our call, for a moment I imagine that she might simply be taking her time, making a power move the way Shiv Roy would. Her character on the hit HBO series Succession is a headstrong businesswoman — as elegant as she is ruthless – who is poised to take over the family’s media empire in its latest series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ABC Action News

Award-winning film TALA’VISION

The Director Murad Abu Eisheh was inspired to write TALA’VISION after he came across an article about ISIS banning televisions in Syria 2014. The film highlights Tala’s struggle trying to live her childhood in a war zone. This heart-wrenching film won the Gold Student Academy Award, qualifying it to be considered for a 2022 Oscar.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Women of the Year Awards Music: Cynthia Erivo

It's 11am in Los Angeles when Cynthia Erivo and I connect over Zoom. The actress and singer-songwriter is sitting in her sun-drenched office, wearing no make-up but adorned with her trademark septum ring and a smile of openness and warmth. Her hair is a brilliant peroxide blonde and her face is aglow – possibly due to a runner’s high. "I just ran eight miles," she says. "That’s my regular morning ritual. If I do between four and 15 miles, I’m happy!"
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Derek Jacobi Boards ‘Mousie’ as Executive Producer – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

PRODUCING “The Crown” actor Derek Jacobi has boarded David Bartlett’s short film “Mousie” as executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film, which is produced by Will Poole (“Waffle the Wonder Dog”), tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl who seeks sanctuary from the Nazis in a decaying Weimar Cabaret Club. “’Mousie’ is such a beautiful film – original, heartbreaking, yet also uplifting,” says Jacobi, who played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix’s royal series. “It is so relevant and provocative too. Amid really atmospheric cinematography and art direction, David Bartlett’s exquisite direction has delivered the most arresting performances, led by...
MOVIES
ARTnews

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Another Mad Genius

“Cats have been worshipped as god and maligned as the evil allies of witchery and sin, but I think you are the first person to see that they are, in fact, ridiculous.” So says the wife of Louis Wain to her husband in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new movie about a Victorian-era illustrator who is credited for changing the reputation of the cat from a mere vermin catcher to ridiculous and cuddly pets through his charming drawings of anthropomorphized felines in newspapers and children’s books like Peter, A Cat O’One Tail: His Life and Adventures (1892), The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Lederer
Person
Joanne Harris
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Italy’s ‘Shoeshine’ Launched the Academy’s Foreign Film Category

It’s thanks to Italian neorealist director Vittorio De Sica — the genius behind such films as 1948’s The Bicycle Thief and 1970’s The Garden of the Finzi-Continis — that the Academy Awards has a best international film category. That’s because his 1946 film Shoeshine (or in Italian, Sciuscià, the Neapolitan pronunciation of the English word) was awarded a special foreign-language Oscar in 1948. (De Sica won again in 1950 for Bicycle Thief. But it wasn’t until 1956 that the category, then known as best foreign-language film, became competitive, with multiple nominees; after that, he won in 1965 for Yesterday, Today...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mothering Sunday’ Trailer: Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor Find Romance Painful in Interwar Britain

Set between three different periods in the life of a writer and maid Jane (Odessa Young), “Mothering Sunday” earned positive reviews after it premiered at Cannes in the summer for its depiction of the inter-class romance between Jane and the son of a neighboring family, Paul (Josh O’Connor), as well as grief, loneliness, and sensuality. Sony Pictures Classics, which is releasing the film in the U.S., has debuted the official American trailer below. Based on Graham Swift’s 2016 novel, “Mothering Sunday” begins on the British Mother’s Day, where maids are given a rare day off. With her employers (Colin Firth and...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caper#Comedy#War#Chocolat#Oxford
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Variety

‘Swan Song’ Review: A Tender, Terrific Weepie That Hits the Right Notes

Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” wastes little time posing deep, morally complex and compelling questions: If we could spare our loved ones from oppressive despair and heartache, would we make any sacrifice to do so? If we could clone ourselves without anyone knowing, would we? How do we identify to others and ourselves? Part unconventionally-deconstructed love story, part high-concept sci-fi-tinged melancholic drama, the ultra-sleek, elegantly-realized tale is centered on one man’s journey toward answers and self-resolve in the face of death. The feature (which debuts at AFI Fest before its release in theaters and AppleTV Plus global premiere Dec. 17) strikes the right...
MOVIES
Variety

‘When There Is Magic Present, Anything Goes,’ Says ‘The Green Knight’ DP Andrew Droz Palermo

Before shooting David Lowery’s medieval fantasy “The Green Knight,” which screens this week at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo watched every King Arthur movie he could find, he tells Variety. “To me, these films always tend to be gray, desaturated. But we wanted to make something modern, also when it comes to the casting of Dev Patel as the lead.” As Gawain leaves Camelot, forced to uphold his end of the challenge, Droz Palermo turned to “Apocalypse Now” for inspiration, finding some similarities between his ordeal and that of Martin Sheen’s Captain Willard. “He also loses his mind over the course...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Netflix
southernminn.com

'Wine, Women and Comedy' event returns at The Paradise Nov. 13

The Paradise Center for the Arts welcomes the return of it annual "Wine, Women and Comedy," event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. This year’s speaker is TV personality, award-winning sommelier, and comedian Laurie Forster. Forster delivers an edgy, off-beat hilarious show where wine meets punchline. Using her down-to-earth approach to “wine education,” Forster peels back the labels of a few of her favorite wines while she exposes some of the deep secrets of the wine industry and why she thinks it’s so damn funny. Her unique approach to demystifying wine caught the eye of major networks and has led to appearances on The Dr. Oz Show, FOX Morning News, Martha Stewart Living Today and ABC News at Noon.
FARIBAULT, MN
whio.com

Photos: 2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for horror-comedy Ankle Biters unleashes Mommy’s Little Devils

Dark Star Pictures has released a poster and trailer for director Bennet De Brabandere’s horror-comedy Ankle Biters which follows four young girls as they plot to protect their mother at all costs against her new boyfriend when they mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack; take a look here…
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy