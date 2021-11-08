CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines expect surge in international passengers now that travel ban was dropped

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON — After nearly 20 months, the U.S. has lifted the travel ban for international passengers looking to visit the country and major airlines are expecting to see a surge in overseas travelers because of the changes.

United Airlines expects a 50 percent jump in inbound international passengers Monday compared to a week ago.

“United also announced plans to increase international capacity by 10% in 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Delta Airlines said it saw a more than 450 percent jump in bookings in the weeks leading up to the travel ban being lifted.

“Many international flights are expected to operate 100% full on Monday, Nov. 8, with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks,” Delta Airlines said in a statement.

The new rules announced by the federal government say that most non-U.S. citizens coming into the country will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and they must show a negative COVID-19 test from within the last three days.

Airlines like Delta and American Airlines created a digital tool for fliers to upload the documentation.

There are some exemptions for people under age 18 and people from countries with low vaccination availability.

Visitors crossing land borders in Canada and Mexico only have to show proof of vaccination but not a negative COVID-19 test.

The new rules allow for international travelers to be vaccinated by any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), not just ones approved in the U.S.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wiproud.com

U.S. lifts travel ban on international visitors

(WLAX/WEUX) – Today, the United States will lift a travel ban on international visitors that was put in place early in the pandemic. The ban lasted for nineteen months and affected people from more than thirty countries. New rules will require international visitors to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID test.
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

