Football

Tennessee-Georgia: The all-time series

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
After two road games and an open date, Tennessee returns home for the first time in nearly a month Saturday.

The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3 SEC) host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff between Tennessee and the Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised by CBS.

Saturday will mark the 51st meeting between the two SEC East rivals and Georgia holds a 25-23-2 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1899.

The Bulldogs have won their last four games against the Vols.

Tennessee last won in 2016 when they outlasted Georgia, 34-31.

Tennessee-Georgia all-time scores

1899: Tennessee 5, Georgia 0

1903: Georgia 5, Tennessee 0

1906: Tennessee 0, Georgia 0

1907: Tennessee 15, Georgia 0

1908: Tennessee 10, Georgia 0

1909: Georgia 3, Tennessee 0

1910: Georgia 35, Tennessee 3

1922: Georgia 7, Tennessee 3

1923: Georgia 17, Tennessee 0

1924: Georgia 33, Tennessee 3

1925: Tennessee 12, Georgia 7

1936: Tennessee 45, Georgia 0

1937: Tennessee 32, Georgia 0

1968: Tennessee 17, Tennessee 17

1969: Tennessee 17, Georgia 3

1972: Tennessee 14, Georgia 0

1973: Georgia 35, Tennessee 31

1980: Georgia 16, Tennessee 15

1981: Georgia 44, Tennessee 0

1988: Georgia 28, Tennessee 17

1989: Tennessee 17, Georgia 14

1992: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

1993: Tennessee 38, Georgia 6

1994: Tennessee 41, Georgia 23

1995: Tennessee 30, Georgia 27

1996: Tennessee 29, Georgia 17

1997: Tennessee 38, Georgia 13

1998: Tennessee 22, Georgia 3

1999: Tennessee 37, Georgia 20

2000: Georgia 21, Tennessee 10

2001: Georgia 26, Tennessee 24

2002: Georgia 18, Tennessee 13

2003: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

2004: Tennessee 19, Georgia 14

2005: Georgia 27, Tennessee 14

2006: Tennessee 51, Georgia 33

2007: Tennessee 35, Georgia 14

2008: Georgia 26, Tennessee 14

2009: Tennessee 45, Georgia 19

2010: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

2011: Georgia 20, Tennessee 12

2012: Georgia 51, Tennessee 44

2013: Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT)

2014: Georgia 35, Tennessee 32

2015: Tennessee 38 Georgia 31

2016: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

207: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

2018: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

2019: Georgia 43, Tennessee 14

2020: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Comments / 0

