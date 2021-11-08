Tennessee-Georgia: The all-time series
After two road games and an open date, Tennessee returns home for the first time in nearly a month Saturday.
The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3 SEC) host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff between Tennessee and the Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised by CBS.
Saturday will mark the 51st meeting between the two SEC East rivals and Georgia holds a 25-23-2 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1899.
The Bulldogs have won their last four games against the Vols.
Tennessee last won in 2016 when they outlasted Georgia, 34-31.
Tennessee-Georgia all-time scores
1899: Tennessee 5, Georgia 0
1903: Georgia 5, Tennessee 0
1906: Tennessee 0, Georgia 0
1907: Tennessee 15, Georgia 0
1908: Tennessee 10, Georgia 0
1909: Georgia 3, Tennessee 0
1910: Georgia 35, Tennessee 3
1922: Georgia 7, Tennessee 3
1923: Georgia 17, Tennessee 0
1924: Georgia 33, Tennessee 3
1925: Tennessee 12, Georgia 7
1936: Tennessee 45, Georgia 0
1937: Tennessee 32, Georgia 0
1968: Tennessee 17, Tennessee 17
1969: Tennessee 17, Georgia 3
1972: Tennessee 14, Georgia 0
1973: Georgia 35, Tennessee 31
1980: Georgia 16, Tennessee 15
1981: Georgia 44, Tennessee 0
1988: Georgia 28, Tennessee 17
1989: Tennessee 17, Georgia 14
1992: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31
1993: Tennessee 38, Georgia 6
1994: Tennessee 41, Georgia 23
1995: Tennessee 30, Georgia 27
1996: Tennessee 29, Georgia 17
1997: Tennessee 38, Georgia 13
1998: Tennessee 22, Georgia 3
1999: Tennessee 37, Georgia 20
2000: Georgia 21, Tennessee 10
2001: Georgia 26, Tennessee 24
2002: Georgia 18, Tennessee 13
2003: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14
2004: Tennessee 19, Georgia 14
2005: Georgia 27, Tennessee 14
2006: Tennessee 51, Georgia 33
2007: Tennessee 35, Georgia 14
2008: Georgia 26, Tennessee 14
2009: Tennessee 45, Georgia 19
2010: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14
2011: Georgia 20, Tennessee 12
2012: Georgia 51, Tennessee 44
2013: Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT)
2014: Georgia 35, Tennessee 32
2015: Tennessee 38 Georgia 31
2016: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31
207: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0
2018: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
2019: Georgia 43, Tennessee 14
2020: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21
Comments / 0