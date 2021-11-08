CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court struggles with government secrets case

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNvF0_0cqOWr7o00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court struggled Monday with whether to allow a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward despite the government’s objection that doing so could reveal national security secrets.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The case the high court was considering involves a group of three men from Southern California. They filed a class action lawsuit claiming the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others in a surveillance operation that began several years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The men, represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, claimed religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith.

A lower court dismissed almost all their claims after the government said allowing the case to go forward could reveal “state secrets” — whom the government was investigating and why. But an appeals court reversed that decision in 2019, saying the lower court first should have privately examined the evidence the government said was state secrets.

The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, told the justices that decision is wrong.

A number of the justices suggested they were inclined to agree with the government but also seemed to favor sending the case back to a lower court for additional proceedings. That could give both sides something of a win because it would allow the lawsuit to continue, as the group that sued wants.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that sending the case back to a lower court would let issues be “fleshed out and come back” to the Supreme Court later.

Justice Elena Kagan seemed to agree, saying the lower court’s decision was “in some important way premised on an incorrect understanding of when dismissal is appropriate in a state secrets case.”

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch also asked about sending the case back at various points in the arguments, which lasted two hours.

The case involves a confidential informant, Craig Monteilh, the FBI used from 2006 to 2007. Monteilh pretended to be a new convert to Islam as a way to become part of Southern California’s Muslim community.

Monteilh told people he was a fitness consultant, but he was really working as part of a surveillance program known as Operation Flex. Monteilh regularly attended the Islamic Center of Irvine in Orange County and has said that he was told to collect as much information on as many people as possible. He gathered names and phone numbers and secretly recorded thousands of hours of conversations and hundreds of hours of video using a camera concealed in a shirt button.

Ultimately Monteilh’s handlers told him to ask about jihad and express a willingness to engage in violence. Those questions caused members of the community to report him to the FBI and other authorities and seek a restraining order against him.

The FBI has acknowledged Monteilh was an informant, and the story was covered in the news media including on the National Public Radio show “This American Life.”

Three of the men Monteilh allegedly recorded sued, seeking damages and asking the government to destroy or return the information it had gathered.

This is the second case the court has heard involving the state secrets privilege since beginning its new term in October. Last month the court heard a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee that also involved the states secrets privilege.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON -- A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
seattlepi.com

Washington Supreme Court to decide police privacy case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that will decide whether the identities of Seattle police officers who attended events in the nation's capital on the day of the insurrection are protected under the state's public records law. The justices must also decide...
SEATTLE, WA
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court mulls if judges should review secret spy evidence

The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with what Congress intended in a 1978 law about government surveillance, and how it applies to a lawsuit from three Muslims in California who say the FBI infringed on their religious rights in 2006 and 2007. The case hinges on the government’s longstanding power to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

US Supreme Court to Hear Case of Surveillance of Muslims

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday whether the U.S. government can invoke the protection of "state secrets" to withhold information about its surveillance of Muslims at mosques in California. The dispute began a decade ago when three Muslim men filed suit against the Federal Bureau of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Arguments Begin in Important Supreme Court 2A Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments for an all-important case dealing with whether the Second Amendment protects the right of Americans to keep and bear arms outside the home. While most Americans realize the word “bear” in the Second Amendment means “carry” and that the 2A doesn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Slate

Federal Appeals Court Extends Block on Biden’s Vaccine Requirement for Companies

A federal appeals court kept its block on the implementation on the Biden administration rule that requires large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees or carry out weekly testing starting in January. The rule, which the court characterized as a “mandate,” goes “staggeringly overboard” and “grossly exceeds [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s] statutory authority,” Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote in the 22-page ruling that was joined by Judges Edith H. Jones and Stuart Kyle Duncan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Fbi#Appellate Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#Muslim#Fox8 Mobile
CBS News

Louisiana board votes to pardon Homer Plessy, namesake of Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling

A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WNYT

Rensselaer County spotlighted in Supreme Court gun case

Rensselaer County is in the spotlight as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments over a challenge to a New York gun law. It regulates who can carry concealed guns for self-defense. Brandon Koch and Robert Nash, both from Rensselaer County, had their applications denied and felt it violated the 2nd...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy