CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Story Situation: With ‘The French Dispatch,’ Wes Anderson Has Missed the Mark With a Film for the First Time

By Bob Grimm
cvindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d never met a Wes Anderson film I didn’t like. Bottle Rocket and. are two of the films I most frequently watch; The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel are masterpieces; his stop-motion animation stuff (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs) is killer. His heretofore least-successful film, in my mind,...

cvindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

‘The French Dispatch’ Review

As The French Dispatch, a publication dedicated to the happenings of the fictional town of Ennui, France, shuts its doors for the final time, the staff highlight three memorable stories for their last-ever edition. The resulting anthologies follow an imprisoned artist (Benicio del Toro) exploited for one last hurrah, a French student (Timothée Chalamet) concocting a student revolution and a food writer (Jeffrey Wright) in the midst of a hostage negotiation.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘The French Dispatch’ Proves Aesthetics are Important

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Wes Anderson’s distinct filmmaking style remains dreamy. His latest film “The French Dispatch,” which The Crimson reviewed at Cannes, is set in the fictional town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. In this fanciful setting, a group of writers’ stories for the film’s fictional eponymous newspaper come to life after the death of their beloved editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). Anderson structures his film as a theatrical anthology featuring three distinct central stories and their writers: “The Concrete Masterpiece” by J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright). In 108 action-packed, quirky minutes, Anderson pays homage to the exceptional real-life writers and journalists that inspired the film. But the film isn’t just witty and lovable because of its premise: Anderson pays undivided attention to costuming and set design, making “The French Dispatch” an unforgettable tribute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

The best characters from Wes Anderson films

Wes Anderson is a beloved filmmaker with a distinct style. His films are often loved (and occasionally loathed) for their particular visual sensibilities. However, let us not overlook his characters either. There have been many memorable characters throughout Anderson’s films. These are our favorite. They are not ranked but are instead listed in chronological order.
TENNIS
UV Cavalier Daily

‘The French Dispatch’ celebrates the intimate power of the written word

This Wednesday, masked audiences packed into the historic Paramount Theater to revel in the joy of cinema together — marking the return of the in-person Virginia Film Festival. University President Jim Ryan and Jody Kielbasa, the University's vice provost of the arts and the director of VAFF, provided opening remarks before the sold-out showing of the opening night film, “The French Dispatch.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Mary Pickford
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Columbia Daily Tribune

Wes Anderson's focus on short stories works — mostly — in 'The French Dispatch'

Anthologies often make for a poor cinematic experience. But it’s easy to see why filmmakers like them. Maybe they have a few ideas floating around in their heads that they know cannot sustain a full-length feature. But there’s something to these smaller stories; a spark that demands the oxygen of being projected on a screen. These episodic nuggets let moviemakers explore more ideas and themes than if the film had just one narrative. Plus, you can get big-time actors to make shorter time commitments — less time often means less salary — and really pack some talent into the overall project.
MOVIES
Eureka Times-Standard

Movie Review | ‘The French Dispatch’ a delightfully dense delivery

Writer-director Wes Anderson’s new film, “The French Dispatch,” positions itself as a love letter to journalism. But while it concerns a fictional American magazine located in France in the 1960s — one that is greatly inspired by Anderson’s love for The New Yorker — “The French Dispatch” is more about Anderson’s adoration for the short story.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

See Singapore as a pastel-hued Wes Anderson movie

Architectural photographer and filmmaker Kevin Siyuan has released a short film featuring buildings by world-renowned architects built around Singapore and its people. However, this is no ordinary film, this 30-minute clip is a culmination of a year of exploration around Singapore and its vision is heavily influenced by the movies of Wes Anderson.
MOVIES
No Film School

Go Behind the Scenes with the 'French Dispatch' Miniature Unit

One of the most inventive things about Wes Anderson's movies are his use of miniatures. His worldbuilding is unlike any other, with live-action and animated sets that seamlessly blend together to make something extraordinary. His new movie, The French Dispatch, plays on those Anderson techniques to give us several unique stories that thrive with interstitials done in miniature. But how are these done, and who's making these small items used in these movies?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#The Royal Tenenbaums#The Grand Budapest Hotel#The Darjeeling Limited#Chalamet
psychologytoday.com

Modernism for the Masses: The Wes Anderson Paradox

A new Wes Anderson film is out. Good times for movie buffs again. Half of the film aficionados will love the film and will spend hours marveling the asymmetrical symmetry of its every frame. And the other half will throw shade because of its lack of social engagement, simplicity of plot, and its alleged pretentiousness. But Wes Anderson's films — and their success or lack thereof — in fact tell us a lot about the psychology of watching films.
MOVIES
ricethresher.org

Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a solid but not stellar addition to Wes Anderson’s portfolio

Wes Anderson’s movies exist between disagreement and divisiveness. He’s a filmmaker so distinct and unwavering in his style that you either love him or hate him, but his films aren’t likely to lead to spirited debate. Anderson clicks for some people, and for others he doesn’t. “The French Dispatch” is no different. As a solid but not stellar entry from Anderson, this movie should be enjoyable for fans of his work but an easy skip for his detractors.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘French Dispatch’ is a particular delight

Wes Anderson films possess certain commonalities. They’re all light and breezy. The characters are two-dimensional, at best. And everything that happens is in service of the plot (as opposed to character development, exploration of setting, etc.). His plot-driven narratives are funny and cute. And we all leave the theatre in a good mood.
CARMEL, IN
openculture.com

Watch Wes Anderson’s Animated Music Video for The French Dispatch, Featuring a Track by Jarvis Cocker

The French Dispatch came out nearly two weeks ago, after having been pushed back more than a year by COVID-19. But delaying the release of a Wes Anderson movie surely counts among the least regrettable harms of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Among the lives lost was that of Daniel Bevilacqua, known in France as the chanson singer Christophe. Set in that country — and more specifically, the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — in the 1960s, The French Dispatch features a reinterpretation of Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline” that now plays as something of a tribute to the late pop-cultural icon. Sung by Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, it comes accompanied by the Anderson-directed animated music video above.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
ithaca.com

Edgar Wright and Wes Anderson employ their signature styles in their latest films

Stunned. Gobsmacked. Speechless. That’s how I was left, pondering the latest films from two distinctive filmmakers. In Edgar Wright’s first out-and-out horror movie “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features-Film4-Perfect World-Working Title-Complete Fiction, 2021, 116 min.), Thomasin McKenzie plays a ‘60s-obsessed girl who goes to London to study fashion design. Her roommates are horrid, so she rents a room in the Soho neighborhood, and finds herself time-tripping back to 1966 Soho, the time of “Waterloo Sunset” and James Bond movies that knew how to be fun. McKenzie finds herself somehow linked to an aspiring performer (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the fun nights frugging to Chad and Jeremy turn tragic as McKenzie becomes convinced that something horrible happened way back when…
ITHACA, NY
New University Newspaper

‘The French Dispatch’ Encapsulates Anderson’s Aesthetic But May Not Be The Average Moviegoer’s Cup Of Tea

Wes Anderson returned on Oct. 22 with his eccentric visual and narrative style in his new film “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.” The film consists of three different storylines involving the production of an American newspaper’s last issue in France and received high praise from critics for its star-studded cast and Anderson’s distinct aesthetic, but its tone separates it from other lighthearted films at the cinema.
MOVIES
veranda.com

Wes Anderson Has Reimagined A Carriage Aboard the Iconic British Pullman, A Belmond Train

Visionary filmmaker Wes Anderson has teamed up with Belmond to reimagine a train car aboard its legendary British Pullman, A Belmond Train, England that features day-long and weekend trips across the British countryside. Anderson worked with the Belmond team to transform the train's Cygnus carriage with his signature cinematic design sense while paying tribute to both the golden ages of film and travel. His love of travel and passion for craftsmanship influences the lively design of the train car while striking a balance between his distinctive aesthetic and efforts to preserve this nearly 100-year-old carriage.
ENTERTAINMENT
hudsonvalley360.com

‘The French Dispatch’: Exquisite but aimless exercise in style

Writer-director Wes Anderson invents surrealistic worlds of his own and then populates them with the best actors money can buy. His hope is that his stars, many of whom don’t mind taking what amount to walk-on roles, will be eccentric enough to draw us in. Anderson, one of the most...
MOVIES
unl.edu

Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ plays the Ross, ‘Mass’ continues

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” a romantic comedy/drama anthology film written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson, opens Nov. 5 at Nebraska’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. Also continuing to show is “Mass,” which features a meeting of parents from opposite ends of a school...
LINCOLN, NE
thesantaclara.org

Wes Anderson’s Ode to Journalistic Periodicals

“The French Dispatch” depicts Anderson’s love for magazine publications while bolstering his auteurism and experimentation. For the transient passerbys of many newly reopened movie theaters, there is a poster propped with a set of peculiar people resembling a chaotic clown troupe overlaying a turquoise backdrop. It acts almost as an...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy