Movies

‘Black Panther’ Sequel To Shut Down Production Due to Letitia Wright’s Injury

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
An injury suffered by actress Letitia Wright in August is putting a pause on production for the Black Panther sequel, WSB-TV reports. In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, T’Challa’s sister Shuri is set to take on an even bigger role in the film’s second installment. But with Wright being on...

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

