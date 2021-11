The defense would be even better, if not for major draft day gaffes. I mean, I don't think I'll ever get over Gruden selecting Ferrell 4th overall. Run stuffing, base DEs do not belong in the Top 10 anymore. That's out. This league is all about speed/sub-packages and pass rushers these days. Imagine having both Maxx Crosby and Brian Burns. Not to say that Ngakoue hasn't been really good because he's been damn good ( particularly as of late), but 3 supremely talented pass rushers is always better than 2. As good as the pass rush has been for us this year, it could've been even better....maybe even good enough to drag the Raiders' QB through these months in which he's been pretty bad throughout his career.

