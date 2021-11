Are you looking for a way to get involved with your community and make a difference? The Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has current openings. "We welcome applications from members of the community eager to make a difference in the lives of Buncombe County youth,” notes JCPC Board Chair Martin Moore. “The JCPC provides a unique opportunity to help shape policies and programs aimed at supporting youth at-risk of involvement with the justice system. No specific education, legal, or therapeutic background is required; only a willingness to learn and desire to serve."

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO