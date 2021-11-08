Meet the JNC Additions: Diversity Exists Among 14 Newcomers, One Returning Member Hand-Picked by Gov. Kemp

A retiring Republican senator from Alabama is reportedly prepared to spend $5m to help defeat the Donald Trump-backed congressman vying for his seat.The massive cash infusion from US Senator Richard C Shelby, who announced his retirement in February, promises to tighten an already thin margin in Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary.Mr Trump’s pick for the seat, US Representative Mo Brooks, received his endorsement after speaking at a rally in support of the then-president on the morning of the 6 January Capitol riot.But Mr Shelby, 87, is throwing his weight behind his former chief of staff Katie Britt instead, two sources...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO