CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Lima, Peru, bought what they thought was a dog. It was so cute with a bushy tail and big ears and thin legs. They named him Run...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Family Learns Their Dog Is Actually A Fox After Pet Begins Hurting Farm Animals

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
ANIMALS
Boomer Magazine

Post-COVID Dog Adjustment Problems

Pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses post-COVID dog adjustment problems and whether a cat should go along on a 4-month visit to Florida. I have a 7-year-old male dog who just started marking in the house, mostly in my master bedroom. Yes, there are lots of things going on. A daughter moved out and is getting married. My husband was working from home a lot; now it’s just one day a week. I was home more during the earlier days of the pandemic, but now am returning to normal workdays. I feel like these things are just “life,” and he has been through our daughters going off to college, first daughter moving out, and many other changes before. So, why is he marking now and how do I make him stop? What can we do other than not let him upstairs? I can’t supervise him constantly. Last time I brought him upstairs, I went into the closet for a moment, and he marked in the minute that I wasn’t watching him.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

Did you know your pet cat may be tracking your every move?

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Did you know your pet cat may be tracking your every move? Studies show that cats can mentally map out their own locations alongside the whereabouts of their owners. Yes, cats can navigate the invisible all within their minds, which is a critical component to their enhanced survival skills, allowing them to be better hunters and, in this case, mind readers. So when you catch your cat just staring at you, know that they're studying every move you make. It's MORNING EDITION.
PETS
NPR

Purple Heart medal turns up at a Florida garage sale

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Purple Heart is a priceless honor, which is why it was weird for Jamie Bath to find one for $2 at a garage sale in Florida. After a little investigation, he found out it belonged to Gus Albritton, a Vietnam War vet who had it stolen from him 38 years ago. Albritton thought he'd never see it again. Then he got a package from Bath in the mail. That medal's taken quite a journey, Albritton said.
FLORIDA STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: No fighting for this cat and dog

Michael Braun of Imperial said his female dog, Piper, and male cat, Ozzy, get along great. “These two are always together,” he said. “They curl up and sleep (together). The dog thinks the cat belongs to her.”. Braun said he can only speculate about their ages and breeds. “They’re both...
IMPERIAL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Dog#Chickens#Npr#Andean#Verb8tm Inc
The Independent

Family forced to give up pet ‘dog’ when it turns out to be a fox

A Peruvian family duped into thinking they had bought a purebred husky were shocked to discover they had in fact let a fox into their home.The animal – purchased from a shop in Peru’s capital, Lima, for around 52 Peruvian soles (£9.50) – first raised eyebrows when it began chasing and killing neighbours’ animals, including chickens and guinea pigs. Run Run, named by the Sotelo family’s young son, also became increasingly aggressive towards humans – including those it lived with.The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.“About a month ago, a woman from around here said that...
ANIMALS
petproductnews.com

Lucy Pet Dog Food Rolls

Lucy Pet Products presents Lucy Pet Dog Food Rolls. They are meaty, semi-moist and convenient for daily feeding, a tasty reward or a mouthwatering snack. They are made in the company’s own plant in Southern California. The recipe is crafted with the finest ingredients, like real U.S. beef and high-quality organ meats. Owners can slice, chop, or grate the roll and add the product to dry food for picky eaters, older dogs and weaning puppies. It is perfect for hiding medication and an ideal training reward. The rolls are safely cooked so owners can enjoy the convenience of feeding their dog fresh meat with peace of mind.
PETS
KSNT

Pet Advice: Chocolate Toxicity in Dogs

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Pet Advice sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Amy Guernsey explains what to do when your dog gets into your Halloween stash of chocolate.
TOPEKA, KS
dbrnews.com

Ruby’s Story: Jobs, pets and family

Ruby Duncan, a longtime Denison resident, died on October 22 at age 106. During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account. See the October 29 Denison Review for part 1, the...
DENISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
dallassun.com

COVID-19 confirmed in pet dog in UK

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): COVID-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the United Kingdom, confirmed UK's Chief Veterinary Officer in a statement on Wednesday. According to him, the infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3. The dog is now recovering at home.
PETS
okstate.edu

Ticks and fleas are a year-round problem for pets

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Pet owners may think fleas and ticks are a seasonal issue, but experts with Oklahoma State University Extension say these pests can be a year-round problem. “Ticks and fleas are an issue for all animals, but pets in particular,”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NPR

Why more aid groups are putting cash in people's hands

Charities try to answer this question - what is the best way to help people? Could it be as simple as just give them money? Here's Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: OK. Reason No. 1 is a bit of a gimme - it's the pandemic. The success of the stimulus checks passed to deal with the pandemic were a big part in getting people comfortable with the idea of giving out money.
CHARITIES
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy