We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One item that every kitchen can benefit from is a reliable dish mat. Sure, laying out a dish towel every time you need to wash pots and pans works, but it isn’t always as effective as having a mat to absorb water and help avoid making a mess. That’s why we are so excited to share that one of our favorite brands for cleaning tools and supplies, Full Circle, offers a stylish two-in-one dish mat and rack that will make your entire dishwashing experience smoother. Because we already love Full Circle kitchen tools, including an affordable cast iron brush, we’re confident that this versatile dish rack will be a super-helpful addition to any sink setup.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO