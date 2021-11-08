Tri-State has 14 teams in regional semis | HS Insider

The fun continues this week around Ohio as 112 football teams advance to the regional semifinals.

There are 14 Greater Cincinnati teams remaining during Week 13 including some marquee games in Division I with Lakota West versus St. Xavier (at Princeton) and Moeller versus Princeton (at Mason).

On this week's edition of the High School Insider podcast, Moeller football coach Mark Elder discusses the progression of the Crusaders this season in his second year as head coach.

Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy talks about this week's Division II, Region 8 semifinal against La Salle (at Lakota East).

Roger Bacon coach Mike Blaut discusses the the Spartans Division V regional semifinal Saturday night against undefeated Preble Shawnee (at Lakota West).

You'll also hear from Roger Bacon boys basketball coach Brian Neal who announced last week he is stepping down after this upcoming season which will be his 17th season as head coach.

Listen to this episode in the player below:



