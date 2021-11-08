CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-State has 14 teams in regional semis | HS Insider

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
The fun continues this week around Ohio as 112 football teams advance to the regional semifinals.

There are 14 Greater Cincinnati teams remaining during Week 13 including some marquee games in Division I with Lakota West versus St. Xavier (at Princeton) and Moeller versus Princeton (at Mason).

On this week's edition of the High School Insider podcast, Moeller football coach Mark Elder discusses the progression of the Crusaders this season in his second year as head coach.

Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy talks about this week's Division II, Region 8 semifinal against La Salle (at Lakota East).

Roger Bacon coach Mike Blaut discusses the the Spartans Division V regional semifinal Saturday night against undefeated Preble Shawnee (at Lakota West).

You'll also hear from Roger Bacon boys basketball coach Brian Neal who announced last week he is stepping down after this upcoming season which will be his 17th season as head coach.

High school football playoff coverage for Nov. 12

High school football teams across the Tri-State put their seasons on the line Friday in the playoffs. LIVE SCORES : Click here for live scores throughout the night. In what has been dubbed as "Game of the Year, Part II," Lakota West switched the script on St. Xavier . After a narrow loss to the Bombers in the 2020 regional final, the Firebirds were able to defeat St. X in Friday's regional semifinal. Lakota West switches script on St. X.
