Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest ends mask mandate at town facilities

By From staff reports
The Wake Weekly
 7 days ago
WAKE FOREST — Masks are no longer required in town of Wake Forest-owned facilities.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in Wake Forest, making masking no longer required, officials said. The order went into place Monday, and applies to the Renaissance Centre and all parks and rec facilities, including the Community House.

Unvaccinated visitors are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask in town facilities. Unvaccinated employees are required to continue masking.

Officials said they’d continue monitoring COVID-19 trends and will make adjustments if necessary.

The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties.

