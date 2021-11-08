Pine-Richland's Kevin Rader active for Steelers tonight

The Steelers have elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster for their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field.

Rader comes off the practice squad and is added to the Active/Inactive roster and will revert to the practice squad after the game.

With tight end Eric Ebron out with a hamstring injury, Rader will take his place on the roster, but Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry will be the starters.

The 26-year-old out of Pine Richland High School has played in one game for the Steelers in his career, last season during their Week 17 game against the Browns. He was also active for the Wild Card playoff loss but did not play.