CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pine-Richland's Kevin Rader active for Steelers tonight

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEthB_0cqOTm4200

The Steelers have elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster for their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field.

Rader comes off the practice squad and is added to the Active/Inactive roster and will revert to the practice squad after the game.

With tight end Eric Ebron out with a hamstring injury, Rader will take his place on the roster, but Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry will be the starters.

The 26-year-old out of Pine Richland High School has played in one game for the Steelers in his career, last season during their Week 17 game against the Browns. He was also active for the Wild Card playoff loss but did not play.

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Pat Freiermuth
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#Monday Night Football#American Football#Active Inactive#Pine Richland High School
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Anthony McFarland active for Steelers in Cleveland, but no Zach Banner yet

CLEVELAND — For the first time this season, the Steelers will have speedy running back Anthony McFarland. McFarland, plus three other running backs, is active for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Browns after beginning the season on injured reserve. Removed from IR this week, McFarland will be available as a change-of-pace option in the backfield behind starter Najee Harris. Benny Snell and Kalen Ballage, who play special teams, also are in uniform.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

PITTSBURGH -- In light of the Melvin Ingram trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted edge rusher Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster. The Steelers traded Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Ingram was reportedly unhappy in Pittsburgh and was hoping for a new start at the deadline.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) active vs Steelers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that WR Odell Beckham Jr. is active vs the Steelers (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Beckham Jr. is officially active and good to go vs the Steelers. It's been a rough season for Odell and against a tough Steelers defense, things won't get any easier. Treat him as a WR3/4 for this matchup.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Bears Activate former Steelers OLB Cassius Marsh from Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have elevated linebacker Cassius Maurice from their practice squad to their active roster in advance of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears just signed Marsh to their practice squad on Monday. Chicago will be playing without top edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was ruled out of the game on Friday with a knee injury.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy