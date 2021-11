Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will send swimmers to the Jr. Pan American Games, but the mainland US and Canada will both be absent from the inaugural event. 2021 will mark the launch of the new Junior Pan American Games. Intended as a sibling event for the Pan American Games, which is for the nations of the western hemisphere, the debut edition will run from November 25-December 5, 2021 in Cali, Colombia. Specifically, swimming will be held from November 25-30.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO