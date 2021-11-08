CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Radio Host and Activist Joe Madison Announces Hunger Strike Until Voting Rights Gets Signed Into Law

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK – Today Joe Madison, host of SiriusXM Urban View’s Joe Madison The Black Eagle and member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, announced on his program that he’s starting a hunger strike in protest of voting rights not getting passed in the Senate. “As a political...

www.theskanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Skanner News

Broken Promises and Failure to Recognize Black Press, Democrats Face Losing Its Long-standing Black Voter Base

The catastrophic election night losses by Democrats – particularly in Virginia – can be traced to the party’s leaders’ failure at the federal level to pass meaningful legislation. After failed promises on major legislation to protect African American citizens and voters, like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Skanner News

Congress Should Remove ‘Blood Thirsty’ Rep. Gosar for Fantasy About Murdering AOC, President Biden

The Congressional Black Caucus is leading the call for sanctions against Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar after tweeting a video depicting him striking New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. The Arizona Republican’s fantasy of butchering the congresswoman continues as he appears to attack President Joe Biden in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Skanner News

Seattle’s Incoming Mayor Criticizes Proposed Police Cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor-elect is criticizing a City Council plan to cut $10 million from the city’s police budget, saying voters just endorsed his plan to prioritize public safety. The Seattle Times reports Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda introduced her proposed balanced budget package Tuesday afternoon, suggesting the council...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
The Skanner News

11 States File Suit Against Biden’s Business Vaccine Mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to...
LAW
The Skanner News

Senate Republicans Block This Generation’s Voting Rights Act: Will President Biden Meet the Challenge

Across the country, Republican state legislators have been busy imposing new voting restrictions and devising corrupt redistricting schemes to give their party more power than they could win under a fair system. Republicans in the U.S. Senate protected that wrongdoing again in October by using filibuster rules to stop federal voting rights legislation from coming up for debate. This is political obstruction of justice, and President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats must not allow it to stand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Skanner News

Black-Led Organizations Call for Appointment of Black Members to Federal Reserve Leadership

Washington D.C. — Today, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and the Black Economic Alliance (BEA) issued a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging them to appoint multiple Black candidates to Federal Reserve leadership positions that will be filled in the coming months. The letter was signed by the leaders of the Black Women’s Roundtable, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Association of Investment Companies, the National Action Network, the National Association of Securities Professionals, the National Bankers Association, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, the National Council of Negro Women, and the National Urban League.
POLITICS
The Skanner News

Seattle Elections Pit Leftist Candidates Against Moderates

SEATTLE (AP) — Activist progressives and more moderate candidates are competing for the chance to address Seattle’s problems of homelessness, crime, policing, and racial and economic injustice as voters cast their ballots by Tuesday in the city’s elections. The dynamic in heavily Democratic Seattle mirrors that in other liberal cities,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Madison
The Skanner News

Strickland Amendment to Strengthen Workplace Equity for Women & Mothers Passes House

Washington, DC– Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the Black Maternal Health Caucus and a Leader in the Pro-Choice Caucus, released the following statement after the House passed her amendment to H.R.3110, the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, legislation which protects workers by expanding access to breastfeeding accommodations in the workplace. Representative Strickland’s amendment strengthens the bill by directing the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study on racial disparities in access to pump breastmilk in the workplace, and requires the GAO to report recommendations to Congress to address those disparities. (Watch Strickland’s remarks here, and read Strickland’s amendment text here.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Skanner News

Opponents of Critical Race Theory Seek to Flip School Boards

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials.
GUILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Radio On#Radio Host#Urban View#The Black Eagle#Senate#Supreme Court#Siriusxm
The Skanner News

Civil Rights Pioneer Seeks Expungement of ’55 Arrest Record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Months before Rosa Parks became the mother of the modern civil rights movement by refusing to move to the back of a segregated Alabama bus, Black teenager Claudette Colvin did the same. Convicted of assaulting a police officer while being arrested, she was placed on probation yet never received notice that she’d finished the term and was on safe ground legally.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Skanner News

Federal Court Strikes Down Attempt to Limit State, Tribal Rights to Protect Water

OLYMPIA – On Thursday, a U.S. District Court vacated a rule issued by the prior federal administration that sought to limit state and Tribal rights to protect water quality using the authority granted to them in Section 401 of the U.S. Clean Water Act of 1972. Washington led 19 other states and the District of Columbia to challenge the 2020 rule and protect this important right.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Skanner News

Tool for Police Reform Rarely Used by Local Prosecutors

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Obet was behaving erratically and in mental distress in 2017 when Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson ordered his police dog to attack and then shot Obet in the torso. Obet fell to the ground and Nelson fired again, fatally shooting Obet in the head. Police said the officer’s life was in danger because Obet was high on drugs and had a knife. The city later reached a settlement of $1.25 million with Obet’s family.
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy