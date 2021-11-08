Granville schools begin high school closure work amid community backlash

South Granville High School

Granville County Public Schools says it has started work on consolidating Granville Central and South Granville high schools, even as local officials and community members lambaste the school board’s decision to close both schools.

Creedmoor Mayor Bobby Wheeler last week said he and other city officials were blindsided by the Board of Education’s vote earlier this month to combine the two high schools. After South Granville students last week staged a protest during school hours to object to the plan, more than 2,500 people have signed an online petition urging the school board to reconsider.

District administration on Monday said it already started work on redrawing attendance zones to reflect two high schools in the county instead of three. J.F. Webb’s student population is expected to grow as a result of the consolidation.

Granville Central and South Granville high schools will be merged at the campus of Granville Central in an effort to save money, the school board decided in a 5-2 vote. The name and mascot of the new school hasn’t been determined.

G.C. Hawley Middle School will be moved to the South Granville campus. The changes will take place in the 2022-23 school year.

“In the coming weeks and months, students, parents, staff and members of the community will be invited to participate in the process of attending to all of the many details for implementing these changes,” Alisa McLean, GCPS superintendent, said in a statement.

She said she looks forward to working with the community in making decisions about academic and athletic programs, the use of facilities and an assessment of needs at the two campuses.

The school board’s decision came after months of talks about how to shore up the district’s budget, which is running a $1.7 million deficit. The school district held a public hearing in July to give the public a chance to weigh in on the proposal to combine the high schools, although few spoke at that hearing.

In the days after the school board’s vote, many said they had no idea closing the high schools was a proposal seriously under consideration. Many said they felt the board had indicated — as it did weeks earlier with an informal straw poll — that it was leaning toward closing one or more elementary schools instead.

“I want our residents to know that the city of Creedmoor was not informed about any of this and the city would have fought it as hard as we ethically, professionally and politically could have, had we known this was coming,” Mayor Wheeler said.

He added he was especially disappointed by school board members Gregory McKnight and Amanda LaBrecque, who represent areas of Creedmoor and southern Granville County, for their support of the motion.

Wheeler argued the school board made its decision with little, if any, input from citizens.

“I feel like, we as citizens, as graduates and alumni from South Granville, we were just blindsided by their decision,” Wheeler said. “It was a knee-jerk reaction to pressure they may have gotten somewhere else, but it was definitely the wrong way to do it, and it let down all of their voters and constituents.”

A better decision would be to close middle schools, Wheeler argued — relocating eighth grade students to high schools and lower grades back to elementary schools. That would help fill vacant elementary classrooms, he said.

“This just reinforces the idea that some of our elected officials do not listen to their communities, or they hear them, but don’t care.”

Stephen Stein, a student at Granville Early College High School and varsity football player for the South Granville Vikings, started an online petition asking the Board of Education to reconsider its plan.

Since Nov. 2, as many as 2,528 have signed their names.

“South Granville High School has been a part of our community since 1962, and there is so much history and emotion that has touched the thousands of students who have passed through it’s hallowed halls for the past 60 years,” part of the petition reads.

Reasons to keep the school open include the athletic championships it’s won over the years to the jobs its staff might lose if closed, Stein wrote.

Students “will lose everything they have been building in school, mainly school spirit, and have to start over somewhere else completely new,” the petition said.

The petition also encourages the public to speak against the plan at upcoming school board meetings, including a work session on Nov. 15.

“What a great tragedy that students who have attended South Granville for their entire high school career will not graduate in Columbia blue,” the petition said.

Stan Winborne, a spokesperson for GCPS, said district administration is aware of the anxiety the consolidation plan has caused in the community. GCPS will give regular updates on the plans and give the public several chances to give input, he said.

“We are committed to retaining current employees to the greatest extent possible,” Winborne said. “Instructional positions are allotted based on student population, therefore we are hopeful that few if any instructional positions will be lost and that those losses can be managed through attrition.”

When the district closed Joe Toler Oak Hill Elementary and Mary Potter Middle schools in recent years, no employees lost their job.

Winborne also argued that by consolidating down to two high schools, the district can offer more academic programs at the remaining schools.

That was a selling point for several of the school board members who voted in favor of this plan, over several others that would have closed elementary or middle schools. But others on the board felt that closing high schools was too extreme a set to take.

“Closing a high school will be devastating to a community,” said school board member Glenda Williams. Williams, who voted no to the consolidation, noted that the Granville Central campus couldn’t hold all the South Granville students.

Similar concerns are circulating in the school communities. Wheeler said he’s afraid the consolidation will limit students’ ability to receive the education that they deserve.

Wheeler encouraged parents to contact school board members about their concerns — particularly about plans to transport current South Granville students who live near the Franklin County line to the Granville Central campus.

Wheeler also felt that closing South Granville High would be damaging to businesses in Creedmoor, many of which rely on customers coming to Creedmoor for the high school. These businesses also support school functions and programs in turn.

“If they had any knowledge of southern Granville County, Creedmoor in particular, they would know how important South Granville High School is, not only to our parents, students, but also to the businesses that are around here,” Wheeler said of the school board.